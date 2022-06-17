ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Investors Should Buy the Dip on This Metaverse Stock While It's Down 76%

By Luke Meindl
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

The markets have seen plenty of volatility in the wake of record-high inflation, corresponding interest rate hikes, and global economic impacts traceable to the war in Ukraine. High-growth companies in early-stage industries have been particularly vulnerable, including those focused on the development of the metaverse.

The metaverse is still in its early stages and the digital worlds being created with new technologies and plenty of computing power have the potential to disrupt an assortment of industries, including gaming, sports, real estate, media, retail, and fashion, among others.

This combination of market volatility with a young, growing, potentially vast industry, has led to certain stocks with promising opportunities seeing their share prices plummet for no solid reason other than being caught up in the broader sell-off. For example, one such company is poised to benefit from the metaverse revolution as well as being poised to benefit shareholders who buy in while shares are trading down 76% year to date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47bZdR_0gDnOchJ00

Image source: Getty Images.

Roblox makes sense for metaverse investors

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is a platform and game-creation system that allows its users to develop video games and play games created by others. Serving as one of the purer plays in the rapidly expanding metaverse , many of the games featured on its platform involve virtual worlds where people come together and interact. After experiencing a sharp spike in demand during the worst of the pandemic, Roblox's business has lately cooled off somewhat by comparison. That said, once comparable metrics normalize and the metaverse revolution gains more momentum, the company is well-positioned to benefit from robust growth .

Roblox management reported a mixed first quarter to kick off 2022. Its top line surged 38.8% year over year to $537.1 million, and its bottom line finished at a negative $0.27 per share, which missed estimates but still improved from its $0.46 per-share loss in the same quarter a year ago. Total bookings declined 3.2% to $631.2 million, coming in below analysts' expectations.

Bookings refer to the amount of its virtual currency, termed Robux, which users purchase to buy virtual items like avatars and accessories on the gaming platform. Investors should closely monitor this metric, as it's a great indicator of trends in the company's operational performance. The company doesn't recognize bookings as revenue until the Robux is used to purchase items.

Daily active users (DAUs) on the platform jumped 28.5% year over year to 54.1 million, but average bookings per DAU decreased 24.6% to $11.67. Gamers are spending more time on Roblox, however, with total hours engaged climbing 22.2% year over year in Q1, up to 11.8 billion.

The major concern is whether the company can sustain the necessary growth to eventually turn a profit. Investors can expect patchy growth rates in the near future as the company continues to battle unfavorable comparable metrics from a year ago. But given the metaverse's long-term potential and the company's sinking price-to-sales multiple, which currently sits at 7.3, the stock definitely deserves some consideration today.

High risk with the potential for runaway gains

Roblox stock is young, volatile, and built for daring investors with the stomach to manage the current ups and downs. The company is not yet profitable, and while its user base and engagement expanded in its latest quarter, growth is projected to unwind for the foreseeable future. Plus, the metaverse is still a foreign idea to many consumers, so it could take several years for the concept to gain meaningful traction. But Roblox's long-term potential is through the roof.

While its near-term financial performance may be underwhelming, the company shouldn't be looked at as a short-term investment. Over the long run, this stock could generate massive gains for patient investors who buckle up and buy shares at current price levels.

10 stocks we like better than Roblox Corporation
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roblox Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Luke Meindl has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roblox Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Virtual Currency#Web3 Investment#This Metaverse Stock#Durin
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
money.com

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Nasdaq-100 technology index is officially trading in...
STOCKS
Money

Have Stocks Hit Bottom? Here's What Experts Say

Stock market investors have experienced one of the worst starts to a year ever. But now that the markets have shown some glimpses of a possible recovery, investors everywhere are wondering: Have stocks hit bottom, or are we headed towards another cliff?. Investors have been on a rollercoaster over the...
STOCKS
Mashed

A Big Costco Sale May Be Coming — Here's How We Know

With inflation up 6.3% in April 2022 and increasing at a record pace (via Market Watch) — and gas prices averaging $4.715 as of June 2 (via AAA) — we're looking for deals wherever we can find them. Oftentimes, we'll turn to annual or semiannual sales to score a deal or shop at membership clubs to buy personal care products or groceries in bulk to save a buck. What's even better, though, is when membership clubs host sales on their already-discounted products, and we have reason to think a big Costco sale might be coming soon.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Altria’s core business might be gradually shrinking, but it still rewards patient investors with generous buybacks and dividends. Verizon’s slow and steady growth makes it a great defensive stock during an economic downturn. J&J’s three core businesses give it plenty of options to grow throughout both economic expansions...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Costco Members Are Not Going to Like This

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report faces the same problems as any other retailer. The warehouse club, however, has built its business on offering low prices. That's its core offering. It sells memberships, and in exchange for joining, members get low prices. Normally, Costco can offer that because...
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
197K+
Followers
95K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy