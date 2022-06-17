ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly, WI

Child care providers scramble, take on new roles as infant formula shortage continues

By Madison Lammert, Appleton Post-Crescent
 2 days ago

As infant formula stock began disappearing from local stores, Kimberly resident Nicole Leitermann started phoning friends and family in Georgia, California and other parts of Wisconsin.

What they found reflected what she was seeing: The shelves were empty.

"When everybody in those three different states said that Costco didn't (have any) I was worried," said Leitermann, who operates Impressions Family Child Care from her home.

One of the children in her care is an 8-month-old. On average, children spend 34 hours a week in regulated care, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction .

That translates to many bottles of formula every week.

More: Parents scramble for options to feed their babies as recall spurs formula shortage

Eventually, she resorted to buying a can from the infant's parents, who currently have a two-month supply.

To participate in the United States Department of Agriculture's Child and Adult Care Food Program, which reimburses regulated family and group child care providers for feeding children healthy meals, Leitermann must offer an iron-fortified formula for children under 1 year old.

However, parents may choose not to accept the formula their child care provider offers, and instead send their infant with a formula of their choice or breast milk. Because the 8-month-old's parents accepted the formula Leitermann offers, Leitermann both feeds and supplies the formula the infant consumes while in her care.

Until the shelves went bare, Leitermann was venturing to Costco every three weeks to buy a large canister of Kirkland Signature ProCare baby formula, and continued to for a few months after the formula shortage made national news.

"You would hear about the formula shortage, but I would go to Costco and there would be a pallet of formula," Leitermann said, adding she thought at first that she might escape the shortage. "Sometime in April I went and there were three cans on the pallet. That was the first time I went 'Oh, I think (the shortage) is around here.' That was the first time it hit me."

By May, there was no ProCare formula in sight. Leitermann said the spot that once was packed with formula was replaced with unrelated merchandise. That's when she began encouraging the infant to try more fruits, vegetables and baby cereal so that formula was not the child's sole food source. That's also when she reached out to friends and family.

RELATED: What caused the baby formula shortage – and how to find safe alternatives

RELATED: Wisconsin children born during COVID-19 are experiencing more developmental delays

Supply chain issues were already limiting the availability of formula when Abbott Nutrition shut down the nation's largest formula manufacturing plant in February and recalled formula as the FDA investigated the source of a bacterial infection in several children that consumed its formula.

The plant recently reopened , but supplies remain tight and other licensed child care providers that offer formula as CACFP participants are continuing to turn to their social circles — and sometimes a little outside of them — for help.

Danielle Englebert, chief operating officer for YMCA Fox Cities, said this is how the two full-time child care centers that offer Enfamil formula, which she said became scarce when the shortage began, are surviving the storm.

“When we were starting to feel the pinch, we put a notice out to all of our staff (across YMCA Fox Valley). That was 700 staff,” Englebert said, explaining this ensured if a local store had formula, the YMCA would know about it. “Because of that wide network, we really haven’t felt that as much as smaller providers probably have.”

As stores are limiting the amount of formula per customer, the YMCA can send multiple employees to a store, ensuring there is enough supply for all of their infants.

At Kid's Kingdom, which does not participate in CACFP, meaning parents and guardians are required to send formula or breastmilk with their children, its community is doing what it can to support each other.

Cheyenne Hebel, a lead teacher in Kid’s Kingdom’s infant room, said parents bring in extra formula as they find it at stores. From there, Kid’s Kingdom sets it out for families to take as needed. Hebel said the staff is also browsing stores and letting parents know if they find the formula their infant needs, just as YMCA Fox Cities staff is doing.

Should she need to, Hebel said she is prepared to buy formula herself.

“It’s a lot of communication and keeping everybody on the same page,” Hebel said.

For now, many parents and their child care providers are switching their infants’ formula to reflect what they are able to find.

This is the case for the 8-month-old who attends Leitermann’s Impressions Family Child Care center. The baby’s mother was able to get a different formula brand from Target by having the store alert her when it came in stock.

Some parents are asking pediatricians about other options.

“Some parents are talking to doctors about if whole milk is an option before the age of one,” Hebel said.

But as all three providers acknowledge, switching is not an option for some families whose children face specific dietary challenges — making it all the more important to look out for their formula coming back in stock.

“Those are the ones that are most scarce, so as you’ll see on the news, now that the (Abbott plant) is back up and running, they’re first trying to get out the specialty stuff,” Englebert said.

Recent shipments of formula into the country do not yet seem to have translated into more product on local store shelves, Hebel said.

Yet, Leitermann said seeing the mother of her 8-month-old client was recently able to find some formula – although it was not the child’s preferred brand – gave her a sliver of hope.

“Seeing the parent was able to order a different kind online from Target made me say, ‘That’s a good sign,’” she said.

Madison Lammert covers child care and early education across Wisconsin as a Report for America corps member. She is based at the Post Crescent in Appleton. To contact her, email mlammert@gannett.com or call 920-993-7108.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Child care providers scramble, take on new roles as infant formula shortage continues

Q985

Small Wisconsin City Named One of the Best Places to Live

Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
New Rustic Road guide features 123 backroad trips throughout Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that a new Rustic Road guide is available. The guide features 123 backroad trips through Wisconsin scenery. The newest route, Rustic Road 123, is northwest Winnebago County along Pioneer and Medina Junction roads. The route...
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin suspending abortion appointments

MILWAUKEE — Abortion could suddenly become illegal in Wisconsin so Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is adding more abortion appointments through June 25. After that, they're suspending appointments and directing patients to facilities out of state. The reason behind this move is to not disrupt care for those seeking an abortion as the country waits for a decision from the Supreme Court.
Humane Society hosts annual Pet Walk

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Humane Society hosted its annual Pet Walk on Saturday in Veterans Park. Roughly 1,000 people showed up with their dogs to either walk or run a 5K along Lake Michigan. The event raised nearly $200,000 for the Humane Society. 12 News is a proud sponsor of...
Travel Wisconsin 6-18-22: Elkhart Lake

John is joined by Kathleen Eickhoff from Elkhart Lake Tourism, and they discuss Elkhart Lake’s restaurant options, including small plates, wine, lakeside dining, and more. Plus, the two discuss Elkhart Lake’s big attraction: Road America.
These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Wisconsin

It's safe to say that it's usually interesting to look at the best and worst things a state has to offer, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Wisconsin.
Hello Wisconsin celebrates June Dairy Month with Culver’s

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s no secret, Wisconsinites love their dairy—ice cream, custard, cheese curds—you name it. The entire month of June is designated to celebrating and bringing awareness to the dairy industry, and one Wisconsin-native restaurant chain has deep roots in the Dairy State: Culver’s.
Winnebago County road named a Rustic Road

TOWN OF CLAYTON (WLUK) -- A stretch of road between Larsen and Medina in Winnebago County is Wisconsin's newest Rustic Road. Rustic Road 123 covers Pioneer and Medina Junction roads. It's just north of Highway 10 between Fox Crossing and Fremont. It takes drivers near the site of a former rail depot, the Wiouwash and Friendship state trails and the Rat River Wildlife Area.
Storm brush pickup dates in northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Devastating storms swept across Wisconsin on June 15, including 8 tornados throughout the state. Left in the storm’s wake was everything from knocked down tree branches to destroyed homes and farms. In the past days, you may have gathered brush from your yard and are wondering when it will be picked up.
‘I believe he is 100% innocent’: Brendan Dassey supporters work to get convicted killer freed

The fight to free Brendan Dassey continues. Dassey and his uncle Steven Avery were convicted and sentenced in the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County. Dassey is sentenced to life in prison, with the earliest possibility for parole in 2048.Years later, the Netflix documentary “Making a Murderer” is still resonating with people around the world. “I watched the documentary like everybody else and I felt really compelled to try to do something to help him,” said Becca Nash, who lives in Arizona and created the Facebook group called ‘Brendan Talks’. Nash created the group so people could help her lift Dassey’s spirits in prison and to try to get lawmakers to free him. Nash said she talks to Dassey every week over the phone. They’ve never met in person.”I’ve known him for six or seven years now, so I consider him a good friend at this point,” Nash said. “We talk about movies, music. He loves Pokémon, anime, manga. We talk about TV shows he likes.”She’s been to supporter rallies in Wisconsin for Dassey and she regularly administrates activities for her Facebook group to participate. Things like eating Dassey’s favorite foods, sending him pictures of their art contests and lighting candles in his name. “He’s very nice, very sweet, he wouldn’t hurt a single person,” Nash said. “I believe he is 100% innocent.”Nash also makes hundreds of postcards for people to send to lawmakers, like Gov. Tony Evers, in an effort to get Dassey freed. So far, Nash said she’s made over 500 postcards. Another group member, Elisabeth Graff-Kettler, lives in Bristol in Kenosha County. She said she learned about Dassey’s case after watching the Netflix documentary. “To me, it’s like a horrible child abuse,” Graff-Kettler said. “I mean, here’s a kid. He knows he’s innocent. No one is looking to help him.”She’s referring to Dassey’s confession tapes with police, who she believes coaxed him into saying what they wanted. “We went in there, we tied her up. He stabbed her and he told me to cut her throat,” Dassey can be heard saying in the taped confession. Graff-Kettler keeps Dassey’s photo with the framed photo of her deceased son. She said she’s been writing to Dassey and Evers for years. “I’ve had so many sleepless nights, thinking about this child,” Graff-Kettler said. “Worried about what are they doing to him and what is it doing to him, mentally?”In 2019, Dassey’s eligibility for pardon was denied.”I sat there and I just sobbed,” Graff-Kettler said. “I went, ‘Oh my God, what more could they do to this child and his family?'”A spokesperson for Evers said since taking office in 2019, the governor has received 2,200 contacts regarding Dassey’s case. People like Graff-Kettler and Nash, who are personally invested. “Do I think a postcard is going to change (Evers’) mind? Probably not, but I want him to know there’s people all over America, all over the world, who believe a great injustice was done and that he needs to fix it,” Nash said. A spokesperson for Evers’ office said the pardon advisory board’s eligibility criteria has not changed in Dassey’s case and Evers is not currently considering sentence commutations at this time.
