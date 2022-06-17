ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Looking for the Next FAANG Stocks? 4 Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

By Trevor Jennewine
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

The FAANG stocks dramatically outperformed the market over the past decade. Netflix led the way with a 1,750% return, followed by Amazon and Alphabet with returns of 847% and 651%. Finally, Apple and Meta Platforms delivered gains of 535% and 438%.

All those companies benefited from industry leadership, strong revenue growth, and a massive market opportunity, and there's a good chance the next FAANG stocks will share those traits. With that in mind, the STAR stocks could deliver market-crushing returns in the coming decades.

1. Shopify

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) provides software and services that allow merchants to manage businesses across physical and digital channels, including direct to consumer (D2C) websites. That differentiates it from marketplace operators like Amazon. D2C models afford merchants greater control over the buyer experience, which can help them build lasting customer relationships.

Shopify has become a key player in the commerce industry. Its platform powers over 2 million businesses, and it ranks as the leading e-commerce software vendor as measured by market presence. Perhaps more impressively, Shopify powered 10.3% of e-commerce sales in the U.S. last year, more than any other retailer except Amazon.

The company's strong competitive position has translated into solid financial results.

Metric

Q1 2020

Q1 2022

CAGR

Revenue (TTM)

$1.7 billion

$4.8 billion

67%

Free cash flow (TTM)

($107 million)

$254 million

N/A

Data source: YCharts. TTM = trailing-12-months. CAGR = compound annual growth rate.

Online retail sales totaled $4.9 trillion last year, but that figure will climb as e-commerce takes share from traditional retail. That puts Shopify in front of a big opportunity. Management is working to strengthen its market presence by expanding internationally, engaging buyers through its mobile app, extending payments services to non-Shopify merchants, and building a fulfillment network to enable next-day delivery.

If Shopify successfully executes on those initiatives, it could be one of the world's most valuable companies a decade or two down the road. That would likely mean market-crushing returns for patient investors.

2. Tesla

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has revolutionized the auto industry with its direct sales model, semiconductor expertise , and battery cell technology. In the first quarter, Tesla once again ranked as the leader in electric car sales, capturing 15.5%market share. Better yet, its relentless pursuit of manufacturing efficiency is paying off. It posted an industry-leading operating margin of 14.6% in third-quarter 2021, and that figure rose to 19.2% in Q1 2022.

Financially, Tesla is firing on all cylinders.

Metric

Q1 2020

Q1 2022

CAGR

Revenue (TTM)

$26 billion

$62.2 billion

55%

Free cash flow (TTM)

$992 million

$6.9 billion

164%

Data source: YCharts. TTM = trailing-12-months. CAGR = compound annual growth rate.

Tesla aims to grow vehicle deliveries by 50%per year, and it should benefit from several near-term catalysts, including increased production capacity from new factories in Germany and Texas, and the debut of the Cybertruck and Semi. However, CEO Elon Musk sees its largest opportunities in artificial intelligence and robotics.

Tesla has a robotaxi slated for production in 2024, and Musk says full self-driving (FSD) technology will ultimately be the primary profit engine for the car business. Once its FSD software is ready, Tesla will launch an autonomous ride-hailing service, entering a market that could generate $2 trillion in annual profits by 2030, according to Ark Invest.

Tesla also plans to build an autonomous humanoid robot that Musk believes could be more valuable than its car business. Production could start as early as next year. If Tesla achieves its ambitions, it could reshape the world in the coming decades.

3. Airbnb

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has disrupted the travel industry with its asset-light business model. By sourcing rental properties from hosts in tens of thousands of cities, its business model is more cost-efficient than traditional hotels. Airbnb can onboard new hosts (and add new listings) in minutes, with little expense, and its platform offers a greater variety of lodging options for guests.

Despite facing significant headwinds at the pandemic's onset, Airbnb has rebounded quickly. Its free cash flow margin of over 40% is particularly noteworthy.

Metric

Q1 2020

Q1 2022

CAGR

Revenue (TTM)

$4.8 billion

$6.6 billion

17%

Free cash flow (TTM)

($765 million)

$2.8 billion

N/A%

Data source: SEC filings, YCharts. TTM = trailing-12-months. CAGR = compound annual growth rate.

Thanks to recent innovations like flexible search parameters and listing categories (like "treehouse" or "castles"), Airbnb is evolving into a recommendation engine. Its platform can offer ideas for people who are flexible on where and when they travel. It's also working to disrupt the tourism industry by enabling guests to book experiences while traveling.

In the past year, Airbnb's gross booking value was $53.8 billion, a fraction of its $3.4 trillion addressable market. If the company continues to innovate, this growth stock could generate monster returns.

4. Roku

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. It accounted for 31% of global streaming time in Q1, nearly doubling the market share of the next closest competitor, Amazon Fire TV. It owes that success to brand authority and the growing collection of free programming (including original content) on its ad-supported streaming service, The Roku Channel.

Thanks to that competitive edge, Roku has become a key player in the rapidly growing digital ad industry.

Metric

Q1 2020

Q1 2022

CAGR

Revenue (TTM)

$1.2 billion

$2.9 billion

53%

Free cash flow (TTM)

($54.5 million)

$183 billion

N/A

Data source: YCharts. TTM = trailing-12-months. CAGR = compound annual growth rate.

Roku is well positioned to maintain its momentum. Connected TV ad spend in the U.S. will reach $100 billion by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2021, according to BMO Capital Markets. Just as Google built its ad supremacy by positioning itself as the gateway to the internet, Roku could achieve the same success as the gateway to streaming entertainment.

Roku also recently announced shoppable ads for retailers, a service that will leverage its payments platform (Roku Pay) to enable consumer purchases directly through ads on the platform. To that end, Roku could have a sizable digital payments business in a decade or two, in addition to a digital ad empire. That's why this growth stock is a buy.

10 stocks we like better than Shopify
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Shopify wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Trevor Jennewine has positions in Airbnb, Inc., Amazon, Roku, Shopify, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb, Inc., Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Inc., Netflix, Roku, Shopify, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Money

Have Stocks Hit Bottom? Here's What Experts Say

Stock market investors have experienced one of the worst starts to a year ever. But now that the markets have shown some glimpses of a possible recovery, investors everywhere are wondering: Have stocks hit bottom, or are we headed towards another cliff?. Investors have been on a rollercoaster over the...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Altria’s core business might be gradually shrinking, but it still rewards patient investors with generous buybacks and dividends. Verizon’s slow and steady growth makes it a great defensive stock during an economic downturn. J&J’s three core businesses give it plenty of options to grow throughout both economic expansions...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Nasdaq-100 technology index is officially trading in...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randi Zuckerberg
Motley Fool

2 Bruised Dividend Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

Buying dividend stocks after their shares drop can help investors capture higher yields. Viatris is at the start of its dividend-hiking journey, and the first few steps are promising. AFC Gamma's debtors will keep paying even if its stock falls. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faang Stocks#Stock#Technology Stocks#Growth Stocks#Online Retail#Faang#Alphabet#Apple And Meta Platforms#Star#D2c
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Had a Record Year and Are Just Getting Started

Inflation, gas prices, supply-chain issues, and interest rate hikes could trigger a recession. Dividend stocks provide investors protection against inflation and the ravages of a crash. This pair of dividend payers had a record 2021 and continue to have a positive outlook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
Motley Fool

4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in a Fed-Induced Bear Market

In hindsight, the nation's central bank left its foot on the accelerator for too long. Income stocks have a rich history of handily outperforming their non-dividend peers. These four dividend stocks are positioned to thrive in a Fed-driven bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Target Stock Finally Looks Like a Buy

Target has slashed its fiscal 2022 guidance twice in the past month. A sharp shift in consumer spending away from discretionary purchases caught the company flat-footed, leaving it with way too much inventory in some key merchandise categories. Target stock has plummeted more than 40% since November, which seems like...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
197K+
Followers
95K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy