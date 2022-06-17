ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, Menasha and Neenah school districts offering free meals this summer to students. Here are the details of where and when.

By AnnMarie Hilton, Appleton Post-Crescent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39bS6r_0gDnOZ0000

School may be out of session, but some districts in the Fox Valley will have free meals available for children throughout the summer months.

In the Appleton Area School District, students 18 and younger are eligible for free meals during summer school. They don't need to sign up or apply, according to the information on the district website.

Students are welcome to visit participating sites for breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday until July 8, the last day of summer school. Meals won't be served on July 4.

The meals must be eaten on site and served directly to students, the district website says, per federal regulations. A menu is available online.

Adults 19 and older can purchase meals using cash only. Breakfast costs $2.60 and lunch is $4.65. Parents do not need to buy a meal for themselves to sit with their students.

Here's a breakdown of the times and places for free meals in Appleton, Menasha and Neenah.

Appleton Area School District

Breakfast

  • 7:15-7:30 a.m. at East High School
  • 8-8:30 a.m. at Badger, Columbus, Dunlap, Edison, Foster, Highlands, Horizons, Jefferson, Johnston and McKinley elementary schools
  • 8:15-8:45 a.m. at Kaleidoscope Academy and Wilson Middle School

Lunch

  • 11-11:30 a.m. at East High School
  • 11:30-12:15 p.m. at Badger, Columbus, Dunlap, Edison, Foster, Highlands, Horizons, Jefferson, Johnston and McKinley elementary schools
  • 11:45-12:30 p.m. at Kaleidoscope Academy and Wilson Middle School

Menasha Joint School District

Clovis Grove Elementary School

  • Until July 1
  • Breakfast: 7:45-8:15 a.m.
  • Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • August 8-12
  • Breakfast: 7:45-8:15 a.m.
  • Lunch: Noon-12:30 p.m.

Menasha High School

  • Until July 8
  • Breakfast: 7:30-10 a.m.
  • Lunch: 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • July 11-July 15
  • Breakfast: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Jefferson Park Pavilion

  • Until July 8
  • Snack: 12:45 p.m-1:15 p.m.
  • July 11-August 5
  • Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m.
  • Lunch: 12:15-12:45 p.m.

Neenah Joint School District

Menus for the meals at the elementary schools and at the public library can be found online.

Meals will be available Monday through Thursday until June 30 and from July 11 to 21 and must be consumed on site.

  • 11-11:25 a.m. at Tullar, Taft, Wilson and Hoover elementary schools for students in summer school and their siblings
  • 11:25-11:45 a.m. at Tullar, Taft, Wilson and Hoover elementary schools for anyone 18 and younger
  • Noon-12:55 p.m. at the Neenah Public Library

Reach AnnMarie Hilton at ahilton@gannett.com or 920-370-8045. Follow her on Twitter at @hilton_annmarie.

The Post-Crescent

The Post-Crescent

