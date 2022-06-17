ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townhomes, apartments, greenspace: Proposal would transform Shattuck Middle School property into new neighborhood

By AnnMarie Hilton, Appleton Post-Crescent
 2 days ago
NEENAH - A developer is looking to buy the Shattuck Middle School property in Neenah and turn it into a neighborhood with a variety of housing options.

Oshkosh-based Northpointe Development offered $500,000 to buy the property that sits between Elm and Reed streets from the Neenah Joint School District — the only offer that's been made since it went on the market — according to information on the district website.

The school board plans to discuss the sale at a meeting Monday evening, but a vote isn't expected until mid-July.

Here's a closer look at what Northpointe is proposing for the Shattuck School Neighborhood based on renderings on the Neenah district website. Northpointe did not immediately return a call from The Post-Crescent:

The initial plans from Northpointe preserve the historical significance of the 1928 schoolhouse that sits on the north end of the property while converting it to a 100-unit apartment building. Single-family homes, duplexes and townhomes would be built on the athletic fields to the south.

There would also be a retention pond and playground adjacent to the new apartments and three acres of greenspace at the south end of the neighborhood.

In the design proposals, there are 25 single-family home lots with an average size of just under 6,700 square feet and 14 two-family lots with an average size of just over 11,000 square feet.

The sketched out Shattuck School Neighborhood would use what Northpointe calls a "traditional neighborhood" design. With this design concept, garages are placed in the back of lots and accessed by shared alleys. The lots are kept narrow to conserve space and lawn maintenance while encouraging use of shared common greenspace.

The homes in a traditional neighborhood are similar sizes and use similar architectural designs to complement one another. Different colors and materials are used to differentiate homes.

The district will keep ownership of the tennis courts and parking lot on the south end of the property and continue using the Health and Wellness Center — an employee clinic operated by Prevea Health of the west side of the building.

Shattuck will close after the 2022-23 school year with the opening of the new high school. Middle-schoolers will then attend the old Neenah high school, which will become Neenah Middle School serving grades five through eight.

After the sale is approved, the developer will work with the city of Neenah to determine more specifics of the development. They will continue taking community feedback until final decisions are made.

The Neenah school board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the district administration building at 410 South Commercial Street. The public can attend in person or virtually through Zoom.

Reach AnnMarie Hilton at ahilton@gannett.com or 920-370-8045. Follow her on Twitter at @hilton_annmarie.

