ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Why Candace Parker should be a WNBA All-Star in possibly her last season, how fans can vote

By Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago

Candace Parker is playing in her 15th and possibly last WNBA season.

The former Lady Vols great was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2008 and has won two WNBA titles and was voted the WNBA Finals MVP in 2016. Parker, 36, has been a WNBA All-Star six times, including in 2021, and is making a case to make back-to-back appearances.

Fan votes account for 50% of the total vote, with current players and media accounting for 25% each. The ballot includes six frontcourt players and and four backcourt players. Fans can vote online here until Monday, and votes on Saturday count twice. The All-Star teams will be revealed Wednesday. Parker was third in fan voting last week with 17,475 votes, and finishing in the top two would make her a captain.

Here's why Parker should be an All-Star this season.

TIME 100: Here's why Dwyane Wade thinks Candace Parker is one of TIME's Most Influential People

LADY VOLS IN WNBA: From Candace Parker to Rae Burrell: Lady Vols in the WNBA and how to watch them this season

She's still got it

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WjSHJ_0gDnNDrT00

Making a case for Parker to be in the All-Star game isn't just fans being fans. Parker is still one of the best players in the league and made that abundantly clear at the beginning of the season.

On May 22, she logged her second career triple-double when she had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the Chicago Sky's 82-73 win over the Washington Mystics. She is the third player to record multiple triple-doubles in her career. Parker is also the oldest player in league history to record a triple-double.

Parker's stats back it up

While Parker averages only 12.4 points per game, her shooting is efficient. From two-point range, Parker is shooting 50%, according to Her Hoop Stats. She still has the ability to shoot from beyond the arc, too, and is hitting 34.6% of her 3-point attempts.

Parker averages 4.5 assists, which is second-most of all frontcourt players and 10th in the league. Her versatility, ability to play any position and playmaking ability makes her an invaluable starter to the Sky.

Parker's 7.9 rebounds per game ranked eighth in the league and her 6.9 defensive rebounds rank fourth. She has a strong defensive presence, tallying 11 steals and 14 blocks through the Sky's first 13 games.

It would be the cherry on top in Chicago

Parker went home to Chicago last season and led the team to the franchise's f irst WNBA title. This year, Chicago will host the WNBA All-Star game for the first time. The game will take place at Wintrust Arena on July 10 (1 p.m., ABC).

For Parker to have an All-Star season in what may be her last season, and get to play in the game in her hometown of Chicago – well, you can't write a better ending than that.

Cora Hall: Covering UT women's athletics
Twitter | cora.hall@knoxnews.com
For exclusive sports content and premium perks, subscribe today!

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Why Candace Parker should be a WNBA All-Star in possibly her last season, how fans can vote

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Message For Steph Curry After Fourth NBA Title

On Thursday night, Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry lead the team with 34 points in a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics. His standout performance helped lead the team to their fourth NBA title in the past eights years. After leading the Warriors to the title, Curry was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The 5 worst NBA draft classes in league history, ranked

The past few NBA Draft classes have produced some of the best talents in the league today. Recently, the New Orleans Pelicans selected Zion Williamson first overall, and many consider him to be a generational talent that has the makings of the league’s next big superstar. League history is funny like that. As we all […] The post The 5 worst NBA draft classes in league history, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks could acquire Luka Doncic favorite this offseason?

The Dallas Mavericks just traded away Luka Doncic’s soul brother Boban Marjanovic, but they could be doing something else to make it up to Doncic. Veteran basketball writer Marc Stein reported on Friday that the Mavs will explore the possibility of signing veteran guard Goran Dragic this summer. Dragic is set to be an unrestricted free agent.
DALLAS, TX
fadeawayworld.net

The 10 NBA Players Who Scored The Most Points In The 1990s: Karl Malone Surpassed Michael Jordan By 3,356 Points

There are many important aspects to offense in the game of basketball. Playmaking, passing, rebounding, and off-ball movement all play a vital role in a team’s success. No other aspect of offense should be considered more valuable than scoring. The game would be nothing without the players who could put the ball in the hoop. Now, there are different types of scorers from 3-point specialists to those who dominate the paint to those who can score efficiently from all 3 levels.
NBA
Yardbarker

Devin Booker, LeBron James Share Same MVP Odds for 2023

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has slowly climbed his way up the NBA ranks. After being a lottery pick for the Suns, Booker has emerged into one of the league's best scorers. His three consecutive All-Star appearances and Olympic gold medal on top of this year's All-NBA first team nod appear to be just the beginning of his basketball resume.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Candace Parker
fadeawayworld.net

Tim Duncan's Stats For Each Season: The Greatest Power Forward In NBA History

For someone that wanted to be a swimmer, Tim Duncan turned into a pretty solid basketball player. Duncan didn’t start playing basketball until he was a freshman and that was only because a hurricane destroyed the only available Olympic-sized pool in his homeland. That forced Duncan to decide on his career, which led to him playing basketball.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#Athletics#Time#The Washington Mystics
Yardbarker

On This Day: Former Suns Forward Shawn Marion Retires

On this day (June 18, 2015), former Phoenix Suns forward Shawn Marion announced his retirement from the NBA after 1,163 games in the league. Dubbed "The Matrix", his versatility on the court helped Phoenix greatly during his prime and some of the most exciting basketball the franchise has seen. Marion...
PHOENIX, AZ
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy