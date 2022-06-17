ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hammer Drops: Longtime Florida NRA Lobbyist Marion Hammer Retires After 44 Years

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYOxT_0gDnNCyk00

A legend of Florida politics has called it quits. Marion Hammer, the decades-long lobbyist for the National Rifle Association in Tallahassee and a past president of the gun rights’ group, announced her retirement after 44 years.

“It has been an honor to serve NRA members as state lobbyist in Florida. Above all, it’s been my privilege to serve and to fight alongside great warriors for our cause like [NRA CEO] Wayne [LaPierre], without whom many of our nation’s self-defense laws would not have been possible,” Hammer said, according to the right-leaning Capitolist in Tallahassee.

“When I was first hired in September 1978, I was given one mission – ‘Do what you need to do, but do not let Florida become another California.’ For 44 years, I am proud to say that I faithfully delivered on that assignment with the help of our great NRA members.”

In the news: Florida Governor’s Campaign Launches DeSantis Education Agenda: Putting Students First, Protecting Parents’ Rights

Hammer’s influence on gun politics was far more outsized than her diminutive 5-foot frame.

She was a pivotal and relentless defender of the Second Amendment, frequently pilloried by the gun-grabbers after each new tragedy – which, in almost all cases, were committed by people who were not stopped by the mounting encroachments on constitutional rights.

Hammer, now 83, said she became an pro-gun activist because of the federal Gun Control Act of 1968.

Ironically, that federal law banned many of the issues that have been revived during the current debate over guns. That 1968 law banned the mail-order sales of guns, as well as purchases of firearms by people under 18 or pistols to those under 21, convicted felons, criminal fugitives, drug addicts, and the mentally ill.

Yet Hammer thought it was an overreach.

In a 2018 interview, she told WLRN in Miami that the law “angered me beyond belief because our government, that is supposed to protect us and our rights, decided to engage in some political eyewash. They wanted to pass a piece of legislation to make themselves feel good because we had had some tragic assassinations (John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Jr. and Bobby Kennedy) that had nothing to do with guns, but with people.”

That law, she added, “started waking people up to the arrogance of government to trample the rights of law-abiding citizens who had done nothing wrong, to make themselves feel like they were doing something.”

“From that point on, I never really got out of doing everything I could to protect those rights to see to it that that sort of thing didn’t happen again.”

In 1996, shortly after she took the helm of the NRA after the previous president died, she told The New York Times, “It truly is not guns that kill people. Individuals do.” When the Times asked how the nation could solve violent crime, Hammer replied, “Get rid of all liberals?”

“She smiles as she says it,” the Times noted, “to show she is joking, mostly.”

Over her long career, Hammer was instrumental in convincing state lawmakers to adopt some of the most pivotal gun rights’ laws in America: Florida’s 1987 measure that allowed concealed carry, and the 2005 Stand Your Ground statute.

The former law came of Hammer’s “lived experience,” as liberals like to say.

According to the Times, Hammer left work late one night in 1986. In a parking garage, she was accosted by six men in a car who began yelling obscenities at her.

In the news: Three Arrested In Winter Haven With Enough Fentanyl To Kill 1,600 People

“I felt sure I was going to die, or be left in a condition where I would have wished I had died,” she recalled.

As the Times reported, “Instead of running, she reached into her handbag for her six-shot .38-caliber revolver and stepped up to the car, between the headlights. The driver slammed the car in reverse and careened wildly backward through the parking deck and into the street.”

The NRA. she told the Times, teaches people “to do what she did, to not be a victim.”

In that 2018 interview, WLRN asked Hammer the secret to her lobbying success.

“Being successful involves believing in what you’re doing, because if you don’t believe in it, you’re not going to care to the depths of which you need to care to get it done. You have to have focus. You have to do your research. You need to have your facts, and you have to believe in what you’re doing. People who don’t believe in what they’re doing rarely give it the dedication an issue deserves,” she replied.

“I’m not a hired gun. I am privileged to be paid to do a job that I love doing. And I am successful because I care, because the people with whom I work know that I care. They know that I’m going to tell them the truth, even if it hurts me, and that I’m not going to quit. So it’s from that backdrop that I approach every issue.”

“Marion Hammer’s name has become synonymous with the Second Amendment and with the NRA. She is a dynamic and legendary advocate who has led the way with many laws that started in Florida and then served as a blueprint across the country,” NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre said in a statement Thursday announcing Hammer’s retirement.

“For more than 40 years, I have been in the trenches with Marion for landmark fights, including Right-to-Carry, Castle Doctrine and other life-saving, pro-hunting and pro-Second Amendment laws. I am grateful that Marion will stay on as an advisor to the Association – so our members can continue to benefit from her expertise and defense of their freedoms.”

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }

Comments / 3

Related
click orlando

News 6 political expert weighs in on Florida’s midterm election

ORLANDO, Fla. – With the candidate qualifying period behind us, political races are about to start heating up in the Sunshine State. News 6 political expert and UCF history professor Dr. Jim Clark joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to break down some of the key races heading into Florida’s primary election, including the matchup to see which Democrat will challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.
FLORIDA STATE
Talk Media

Dozens of Lawmakers Get Ticket Back to Tallahassee

More than three-dozen Florida lawmakers, including incoming Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, appeared to head back to Tallahassee without opposition as a deadline passed Friday for qualifying for the November elections. Meanwhile, all 28 congressional districts will have contested races, according to the Florida Division of Elections. The Division of Elections...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Nikki Fried

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A big question heading into this year’s primary elections is who will be the Democrat elected to oppose Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. After Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried officially filed paperwork as candidate for governor, her camp unveiled an internal poll that suggests she and fellow candidate Charlie Crist are much closer than previous polling, endorsements and fundraising would suggest.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

ICYMI: Synagogue Challenges Florida Abortion Law Over Religion, Town of Surfside Not Planning to Fly Rainbow Flag During Pride Month

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Synagogue Challenges Florida Abortion Law Over Religion. A new Florida law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks with some exceptions violates religious freedom rights of Jews in addition to the state constitution's privacy protections, a synagogue claims in a lawsuit.
SURFSIDE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
California State
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
wfsu.org

The NRA's influential Florida lobbyist, Marion Hammer, is retiring

Marion Hammer, a fierce gun-rights advocate whose career spanned almost half a century, is retiring from her post as the Florida lobbyist for the National Rifle Association, the organization announced Thursday. Hammer, 83, successfully shepherded a host of measures that helped to earn Florida the “Gunshine State” moniker and made...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
Wayne Lapierre
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 6.12.22

Winner of the week? That's easy — Miami will host the World Cup. We know what Ron DeSantis, Florida’s buckaroo Governor, thinks about efforts by federal health agencies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Two words: Nanny State. Mask mandates? Nope. Vaccine mandates? Nope. Lockdowns? Oh, pul-eeze!. But...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried proclaims Juneteenth in Florida

In 2021, Juneteenth became recognized as a federal holiday. Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried issued a proclamation Friday declaring this Sunday as Juneteenth in the State of Florida. Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce the end...
FLORIDA STATE
sflcn.com

Florida Democratic Party Celebrates Juneteenth

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The following is a statement from Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz:. “Today we celebrate Juneteenth. It’s a day when Americans across the country commemorate the abolition of slavery, recognize the contributions Black Americans have made to our country, and honor the generations of Black Americans and their allies who carried on the struggle for equality and a more perfect union. And this year, thanks to President Biden and Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, Juneteenth is officially a federal holiday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nra#Florida Politics#Gun Control#Second Amendment#Politics State#Florida Nra Lobbyist#Capitolist
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Measures To Protect Floridians From the Effects of “Biden’s Border Crisis”

Tackling the adverse effects being felt in Florida. Governor DeSantis on June 17Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On June 17 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis briefed press in Northern Florida, addressing what he referred to as "Biden's Border Crisis". The press conference was intended to discuss what the governor sees as clear and present dangers for Floridians if the existing southern border crisis continues to unfold as it has, lately.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs beach smoking bill

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a measure that will allow cities and counties to restrict smoking at beaches and parks that they own, according to information posted on the Senate website. The bill (HB 105) builds on a 2002 constitutional amendment that prohibited smoking in restaurants and...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 37 Bills from the Florida Legislature

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 30, 2022, to act on these bills. CS/SB 254 – Religious Institutions (co-introduced by Sen. Keith Perry) SB 288 – Electronic Dissemination of Commercial Recordings and Audio Visual Works. SB 406...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
122K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy