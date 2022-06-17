Man Killed On Gulf To Bay Blvd In Overnight Pedestrian Crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard just east of U.S. 19 just before 9 pm on Thursday.

Police say a male pedestrian was rushed to Morton Plant Hospital with serious injuries, but later died from injuries suffered in the crash, which occurred in the westbound lanes in the 2600 block of Gulf-to-Bay.

Westbound traffic on Gulf-to-Bay was shut down between Park Place and U.S. 19 until midnight.

