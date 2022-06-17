ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Killed On Gulf To Bay Blvd In Overnight Pedestrian Crash

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard just east of U.S. 19 just before 9 pm on Thursday.

Police say a male pedestrian was rushed to Morton Plant Hospital with serious injuries, but later died from injuries suffered in the crash, which occurred in the westbound lanes in the 2600 block of Gulf-to-Bay.

Westbound traffic on Gulf-to-Bay was shut down between Park Place and U.S. 19 until midnight.

fox13news.com

Body found near stolen, abandoned vehicle in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a homicide after they say a man's body was located early Saturday morning. According to the Tampa Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of N. 53rd St. shortly after 12:30 a.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter call. Officers arriving on...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: Woman killed after gas tank falls on car following fiery tractor-trailer crash on I-75

TAMPA, Fla. - A Ruskin woman lost her life Friday morning in a fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a tractor-trailer from St. Pete was traveling northbound on I-75 near the Selmon Expressway when, for unknown reasons, it drifted onto the outside shoulder and collided with another tractor-trailer from Miami that was parked on the side of the road.
RUSKIN, FL
