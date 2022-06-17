ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Virginia State Police investigating shooting, road rage incident on Interstate 64 in Norfolk

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting on Interstate 64 near Norview Avenue in the city of Norfolk.

On June 16, at 5:02 a.m., police were called to investigate. On scene, police found that two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident while merging onto Interstate 64 eastbound from Interstate 564.

37-year-old man dies after crash on Jerusalem Plank Road in Sussex

While driving in the eastbound lanes of I-64, police said the male suspect fired several rounds at the victim’s vehicle before driving away from the scene. The female driver of the victim’s vehicle was grazed by sharp metal from the incident and has non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as older silver and gray-colored and possibly a Nissan. It has temporary tags and a tint line across the windshield, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting or witnessed suspicious behavior are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Comments / 4

Beelover
2d ago

Nobody in Virginia understands what yield means. People think the people already on the highway are supposed to yield to them so they can merge onto the highway then have the audacity to get upset if you don't smh.

Reply(1)
4
 

