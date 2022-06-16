ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Father's Day ideas for North Texas dads

By Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi
Axios Dallas
Axios Dallas
 3 days ago

Treat the dads in your life to some special experiences around Dallas this weekend. We put together a list of places to check out for Father's Day.

1. Friendly competition

  • Electric Shuffle : This bar in Deep Ellum pairs shuffleboard with booze and food. There's also a brunch option on weekends. Pro tip: Make a reservation.
  • Whiskey Hatchet , because what dad doesn't want to throw an ax?
  • Crush It! , a Grapevine lounge offering virtual reality games, was inspired by the owner's late father, who ran his own business for over 25 years.

2. Honor a parent's legacy

  • Lockhart native Terry Black passed down generations of barbecue knowledge to his twin sons, who now run Terry Black's BBQ in Deep Ellum.
  • If you aren't close to your dad, use the day to celebrate any parental figure. Val's Cheesecakes on Greenville Avenue commemorates a tradition the owner started with his mother to bake dessert together every Sunday after she was diagnosed with cancer.

3. A little self care never hurt

  • Your pops probably doesn't know he needs a pedicure. If you're looking to turn the pedi into an experience, check out the Spa at The Joule .

4. Laugh a little

  • If your dad is a sucker for jokes, Bullzerk has plenty of T-shirts featuring witty one-liners about North Texas. There are locations in Dallas and The Colony.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Dallas

Juneteenth holiday has Texas roots

Opal Lee worked for decades to get June 19 recognized for what it is — America's true Independence Day. Why it matters: Lee organized Juneteenth events in Fort Worth and marched to Washington, D.C., in 2016 to push for Juneteenth to be made a federal holiday. President Biden signed a bill last year making it official. Don't forget: Though the Emancipation Proclamation freed enslaved people in 1863, that news did not reach Texas until Union soldiers arrived in June 1865 in Galveston. Texas was the last Confederate state with institutional slavery.Yes, but: Until last year, Juneteenth was largely a regional...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Dallas

Rentable scooters may return to Dallas streets

Brightly-colored rentable scooters once crowded the sidewalks of Dallas — before city leadership shut down all scooter operations in 2020. Driving the news: The Dallas City Council will be briefed today on proposed new rules for the return of the scooter.What happened: There were too many scooters operated by too many companies. And people were riding them dangerously. Citing public safety concerns, the city made vendors take scooters off the streets in September 2020. The pause was supposed to be temporary. What they're saying: "We just didn’t regulate well enough the first go around," council member Omar Narvaez said in...
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

Choctaw breaks ground on a new resort near Broken Bow

Choctaw Nation will break ground this week on a new hotel and casino development in Southeastern Oklahoma, near Broken Bow Lake and Beavers Bend State Park.Why it matters: The Broken Bow area is already the second-fastest growing travel destination in the country, with close to 2 million visitors a year.The new resort, dubbed Choctaw Landing, will likely become a go-to getaway destination for North Texans. Zoom in: The four-story resort is expected to cost $165 million and will include 100 hotel rooms, hundreds of slot machines, eight table games, a variety of restaurants and bars, an outdoor amphitheater, a beer...
BROKEN BOW, OK
Axios Dallas

Texas insurrectionist is a leader in the "patriot wing" of DC jail

Guy Reffitt, the Wylie man who became the first person convicted at trial for playing a role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, has made friends with some of the other insurrectionists he met in the "patriot wing" of a Washington, D.C., jail, according to the New Yorker.Why it matters: The friendships formed in the jail unit are emblematic of a consolidation of right-wing extremism that has taken place since Jan. 6.What they're saying: One attorney for a different Jan. 6 defendant said the political views of defendants in the so-called "patriot wing" were growing increasingly...
WYLIE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
City
Lockhart, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Dallas, TX
Government
Axios Dallas

Allen is among few Texas law enforcement agencies to not report FBI crime data

Data: FBI, The Marshall Project; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios VisualsTexas law enforcement agencies performed better than many counterparts across the country in reporting annual crime statistics to the FBI last year, according to data provided to Axios from a partnership with The Marshall Project.The big picture: In Texas, 73% of the roughly 1,200 jurisdictions in The Marshall Project's data set submitted crime statistics covering all 12 months of 2021.Most Dallas-Fort Worth police agencies have entered all of their stats, unlike the Allen Police Department. Yes, but: Nearly 40% of law enforcement agencies around the country, including departments in New York City...
ALLEN, TX
Axios Dallas

Hotels in Fort Worth recovering faster than in Dallas

Fort Worth hotels have seen a faster return to pre-pandemic levels of business than hotels in Dallas, with some markers predicting a full recovery in Cowtown by the end of 2022, according to a new report from Dallas-based commercial real estate firm CBRE.Why it matters: It's a sign that leisure tourism, which is a larger part of the Fort Worth economy, is returning faster than corporate travel.Dallas hotels, which more frequently cater to business travel, lag behind but could see a full recovery by the end of 2024.The big picture: The recovery has been faster at high-end properties, where consumers...
FORT WORTH, TX
Axios Dallas

North Texas' population is booming

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosThe Lone Star State led the country in population growth last year, and North Texas drove much of that increase.The big picture: America's top 15 fastest growing cities by percentage are clustered in Texas, Arizona and Florida, with a few in Idaho and one in Tennessee.Why it matters: It's the latest sign that people in the U.S. are heading South and West to build new boomtowns, tech hubs and powerhouses, Axios' Mike Allen writes.Yes, but: Dallas County saw its population decrease by about 25,000 people over the same stretch. Of note: Those population spikes...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Dallas Animals Services needs you to adopt and foster

Dallas Animal Services is again desperate for people to adopt and foster animals, especially medium to large dogs. Driving the news: The shelter posted a 35-minute Facebook live this weekend introducing viewers to dogs desperate for homes. The video shows Stacy — sleeping unperturbed on her cot — who has...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Black
Axios Dallas

Uvalde copycat threats hit schools across Texas

More than a dozen school districts across Texas have reported receiving threats in the wake of the Uvalde shooting.Driving the news: Police have arrested several people for allegedly making terroristic threats to conduct shootings at public schools in the week since a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in South Texas, killing 19 children and two adults.In several cases, guns were found on campus. Many schools have gone into lockdown. At least one district ended the school year early after what it called "continued rumors of threats."What they're saying: "Studies have shown that, generally, the copycat phenomenon lasts for...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Dallasites need to make more money to buy a home

Dallasites have to earn 39.5% more than a year ago to afford the region's median-value home, per the latest analysis by real estate company Redfin. The big picture: The income needed to afford a home has soared as limited inventory and strong demand drove up sale prices, and surging mortgage rates have made home loans more expensive.
DALLAS, TX
Axios

Preemie formula is nearly impossible to find in North Texas

Parents of babies born prematurely are being hit especially hard by the national formula shortage. Why it matters: Many preemies are given special formula that helps them gain weight throughout their first 12 months. These formulas are harder to substitute, and, for some babies, going without formula could be catastrophic.
TEXAS STATE
Axios Dallas

Texas had lowest 2020 death rate from alcohol, drugs and suicide

Texas had the lowest death rates in the country from alcohol, drugs and suicide in 2020, according to a report released today by health policy organizations. Why it matters: Deaths from alcohol and drugs increased nationwide in 2020 compared to the previous year, likely exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.The overall suicide rate declined but actually increased among people of color, teens and young adults. Details: Trust for America's Health and Well Being Trust released the "Pain in the Nation" report to track death rates from suicides, drugs and alcohol since 2018.The report says 2021's increases are likely to be worse.Threat...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Virtual Reality Games#Fatherhood#Grapevine
Axios Dallas

Surging mortgage rates make home buying more expensive for Dallas

Mortgage rates have surpassed 5% — the highest rates have been in years, according to data shared by Freddie Mac. Why it matters: Low mortgage rates during the past two years made buying in a sellers' market more affordable.In March 2022, median home sale values in Dallas were up 22% year over year, and now borrowing money is more expensive, too. Already-fatigued buyers could be priced out of the market.Data: Freddie Mac, Redfin; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosFlashback: A year ago, mortgage rates were only about 3%.If you took out a $300,000, 30-year mortgage loan in April 2021, your monthly principal and...
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

Axios Dallas

Dallas, TX
69
Followers
130
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Dallas, anchored by Michael Mooney, Tasha Tsiaperas, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/dallas

Comments / 0

Community Policy