ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Local leaders and residents raise awareness to gun violence in Richmond County

By Nikita Dennis
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Cq92_0gDnMclj00

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “The impact that gun violence has had in this city has been major, you’ve had a number of young people who’ve been killed,” said Rev. Larry Fryer.

While walking News Channel 6 near a local cemetery, Rev. Larry Fryer speaks about the death toll of victims due to gun violence, especially young black men.

Rev. Fryer says he has seen plenty of victims buried in this cemetery throughout the years and hopes it will stop.

June is gun violence awareness month.

Many people are working to raise awareness about the impact of violence in the community….

Rev. Fryer says parents educating their children is the first step in the prevention of gun violence.

ALSO ON WJBF: Suspect wanted for deadly shooting at Captain D’s in Augusta

“I think that it is important that they are educated on what guns are what they do how we can prevent it how they can work together with other peers in order to help bring a change in our community “

And some residents say it’s time for a change …..

“They should do something about it” said Barbara Elmore, lives in Olmstead Townhomes.

Barbara Elmore has been living in the Olmstead Townhome community for 14 years and has seen more gun violence than she can count.

She says she sits on her porch everyday and hopes one day it will be safe for her and for children in the neighborhood.

She also says parents should take more action.

“They should keep it out the way to where they can’t get a hold to it if they gone have a gun.”

“Listen and ask questions and hear what other kids who may come to their homes are talking about and not only save their children’s lives but probably save their own lives. ” said Rev. Fryer

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
wgac.com

Deadly Shooting Sunday Morning in Augusta

There’s been another deadly shooting in downtown Augusta. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said 31-year-old Percy Luther Johnson of Fredericksburg, Virginia was shot at least one time early this morning in the 700 block of Broad Street. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:43 a.m.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WJBF

Man dies following Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta. The victim is identified as 31-year-old Percy Luther Johnson of Fredericksburg, Va. The incident happened on Broad Street just before 3 a.m., Sunday, June 19. According to the coroner, he was shot at least once. He was taken to Augusta University Medical […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Shooting in downtown Augusta leaves one dead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting in downtown Augusta that left one person dead Sunday morning. According to the Coroner’s Office, 31-year-old Percy Luther Johnson was shot at least one time on the 700 Block of Broad Street. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WJBF

14th Annual Elder Rights Conference in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– In this extremely hot weather, we have protocols in place to protect children and pets that are left in hot cars. But have you ever wondered if it is illegal to leave a senior citizen alone in a hot car??? That was one of many questions addressed Thursday (June 16) at the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Downtown businesses talk safety after deadly shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ahead of Juneteenth, we were in downtown Augusta talking with businesses to find out how they are approaching safety just a week after a deadly shooting. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office tells us both suspects charged in 21-year-old Logan Etterlee’s murder are now in custody. De’Andre...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Woman wanted by RCSO for terroristic threats and acts

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman is wanted for one count of Terroristic Threats and Acts. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Monday, June 6th. According to the incident report, the victim states that Kylisha Jones, 20, threw sugar, eggs, macaroni noodles, and other food items at her car […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

BCSO invites teen boys to free seminar

BURKE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A new law enforcement program is helping to keep your teenage boy out of trouble. Friday is your last chance to sign up for the free, all day seminar being held by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. It’ll be Tuesday, June 21st, from 8am until 3pm and includes a tour […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Shooting#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Captain D
WRDW-TV

Woman accused of making terroristic threats in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for a suspect accused of threatening a woman who was involved with one of her ex-boyfriends, according to deputies. Kylisha Dontiese Jones is the subject of an arrest warrant on a charge of terroristic threats and acts, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies cancel alert for missing man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have canceled an alert for a man who was missing for a time on Friday. Authorities said that at 10 a.m. Friday, Calvin Quiller III, 47, walked away from the hospital where he was being treated. By 3:20 p.m., deputies announced he’d been...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

New details on accused triggerman in 21-year-old’s slaying

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The alleged triggerman in the downtown slaying of a 21-year-old has been transferred to Richmond County after his arrest in South Carolina. D’Andre Tandy, 26, was arrested Tuesday in North Augusta by a multijurisdictional law enforcement task force. According to jail records, he was transferred...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Local VA Medical Center Observes Pride Month

The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta is celebrating the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community, including the LGBTQ+ Veteran patients under their care. Dr. Jennifer Merrifield, Charlie Norwood VA clinical psychologist and LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator said, “We want CSRA Veterans to know our doors are open to all Veterans. We want them to talk about all aspects of their lives with their provider, and that includes their sexual orientation and gender identities, so we can offer individualized, compassionate care to every Veteran.”
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

Fire erupts at Graniteville landfill

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Graniteville Fire Department says a fire has started at the landfill. The department says landfill trash, not a structure, is the source. The department says they have several trucks on scene. Multiple agencies are responding, including but not limited to: Graniteville. Langley, Eureka, and Beech Island departments. People may notice heavy smoke in the area.
GRANITEVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

Rabid fox attacks Richmond County resident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County resident was attacked by a fox when it was passing through the victim’s yard June 9 in the Lake Olmstead area of Augusta, authorities said. Augusta Animal Services responded to the scene and collected the fox. The Richmond County Health Department Environmental...
WRDW-TV

Details released on Augusta drowning that killed 49-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details on the death of a 49-year-old man in one of two drownings in the CSRA within 24 hours. Anthony Mack, of Claxton, was declared dead on Tuesday, three days after being pulled from the pool at an Augusta apartment complex at 1671 Goshen Road.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Man wanted for questioning in Augusta burglaries

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in burglaries on Kinger Court in Augusta. The burglaries occurred on the 1200 block of Kinger Court on June 13, 2022. The man wanted for questioning in the photo left the scene in a 2012 Ford […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Defendant convicted of 2019 gang slaying of Marine-to-be

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County jury returned a conviction for part of a deadly gang feud that spread violence from Waynesboro to Sardis, District Attorney Jared Williams said Friday. T’Rique McCullough was fatally shot on July 4, 2019, as he celebrated Independence Day with family and friends at...
WAYNESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia County continues expanding with fun family events

COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County continues to be one of the top growing areas nationwide. With all the growth, county leaders are making sure families have plenty of places to have fun. Janet Wheatley has lived in Columbia County almost all her life, and in the past year and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Fire crews responding to structure fire in Warrenville

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C.  —- Multiple fire crews are responding to a fire in Aiken County.  Details are limited but according to dispatchers, several fire crews responded to Pine Log Road just at 6 p.m., Sunday, June 19 in response to the incident. NewsChannel 6 received several pictures and videos from the scene. The fire appears […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Food truck evicted after downtown fatal shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A food truck that draws a weekend crowd will no longer park at the spot where a shooting occurred over the weekend. K’s Buffalo Wings has been operating at 10th and Broad streets, where it draws a late-night crowd after the downtown bars and clubs close.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy