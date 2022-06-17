ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This Blue Yeti deal brings the microphone to its lowest price in 6 years

By Jasmine Mannan
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

If you're on the look out for a discount on one of the best microphones for streaming then look no further - this Blue Yeti deal means the mic is currently down to it's lowest price in 6 years. You can currently save $40, at a price of $89.99 at Amazon . This is also price matched by Best Buy , so take a look below to figure out which retailer is best for you.

The Blue Yeti is an amazing quality highly-sought after streaming microphone meaning we rarely see deals this good on it. Best Buy has stated that this deal with only last until June 19th so act fast if you're thinking about picking it up. The last time we saw any discount on this product was just under a year ago, with it dropping to $100. Prior to this it has typically hopped between $130 and $100, with the all time low being $85 back in 2016.

As part of the Blue Yeti deal you can also pick up multiple different colour variations, so if the blackout colourway isn't for you then you can also consider midnight blue, silver and white.

If you've missed out on this deal then not to worry, you can find the current best Blue Yeti deals further down the page which is automatically updated daily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKIpo_0gDnMIJJ00

Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti USB Microphone for PC | $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon
Save $40 - This is the lowest price we have seen the Blue Yeti in over 6 years. With over 30% off, this is likely the best deal we will see on this microphone in a long time making this deal a must-see.

Also available at Best Buy
View Deal

Today's best Blue Yeti deals

If you've missed out on this Blue Yeti deal don't panic, you can find the best current prices below. These are automatically updated everyday!

If you're thinking about streaming but don't know where to get started then take a look at our streaming for gamers guide which goes through all the best tech to get you started.

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 17-inch HP laptop is at its lowest price ever

Laptop deals are in high demand right now, and one of the best HP laptop deals is taking place at HP today. The HP 17-inch laptop is seeing its lowest price ever, and is currently marked down to just $300. That’s a savings of $190, as it typically costs $490. If you’re in the market for something that competes with the best budget laptops, this is the deal you’ve been looking for. Click over to HP quickly to claim yours, as a price this low won’t last long.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Best Buy 3-Day Sale: Get a laptop for $89, 50-inch TV for $300

Best Buy has just launched a three-day sale that includes some of the best laptop deals and TV deals around. That’s not all though, with a whole heap of other items also on sale, including robot vacuums, speakers, and much more. With so many options to choose from, you’ve...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midnight Blue#Yeti#Microphones#6 Years#Logitech#Amazon Save
Digital Trends

This Lenovo laptop — normally $370 — is down to $129 today

A few years ago, it would be hard to believe you could get a fully-featured laptop for under $150. However, thanks to Chrome OS, there are solid laptops for school and work that you can pick up for rock-bottom prices. If you’re a parent looking for an affordable computer for your child, we found one of the best student laptop deals at Walmart. Right now, you can grab the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $129, a massive $241 discount from the regular price of $370. This is one of the cheapest laptop deals available online today. Keep reading to find out why this Chromebook is a great pick.
COMPUTERS
IFLScience

Refurbished iPad And Laptops For Up To 79 Percent Off

Whether you’re an Apple lover, a tried and true Windows user, or an adopter of the Chrome OS, we have something on sale for you this Memorial Day. Note that all these products are refurbished, but don’t let that dissuade you. All are quality devices with an aftermarket parts and labor warranty from a third party … and you’ll be reducing electronic waste, which is great for the environment. Plus think of all the extra money you will be saving, particularly with the added discount thanks to our Memorial Day Sale! But hurry, this sale only lasts until May 31!
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best Buy just kicked off its Dads and Grads sale with some great deals

As the school season comes to an end and Father’s Day swiftly approaches, many retailers have begun preparing to unleash sales events on the unsuspecting public. Best Buy is kicking the summer off with a Best Buy Dads and Grads sale this week, with tons of deals on a wide variety of devices, from laptops to headphones to television sets and more.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Digital Trends

How to connect your iPhone to a Samsung TV

Casting content from the tiny screen of your smartphone device to a big, beautiful TV is a much better experience for viewing photos, watching videos, or mirroring whatever is on the screen of your handheld device. With Apple's AirPlay system, casting audio and video from your iOS device couldn't be more streamlined — especially for Apple ecosystem devotees. But did you know that you can also use AirPlay 2 with an assortment of compatible smart TVs?
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro, the Sony X90J BRAVIA XR Smart TV, and more

We start today’s best deals with Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro, which is currently receiving a $200 discount on its 1TB storage model with Wi-Fi-only support. This means that you can take one home for just $1,300. In addition, the 11-inch iPad Pro comes with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, the amazing TrueDepth camera system featuring an Ultra-Wide front camera with Center Stage, Face ID for biometric authentication, and other great features.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Wireless Bluetooth Boom Boxes for 2022: Top Portable Pool and Beach Speakers

Compact mini Bluetooth speakers are great to take with you on the go, but what if you want something with a lot more power that's got some real oomph to its sound? That's where a Bluetooth boom box or wireless "party" speaker comes in -- Bluetooth speakers that aren't exactly compact but do produce big sound and work well both indoors and outdoors. While most of them don't look quite like the boom boxes of yesteryear, they are portable, although they probably aren't going to fit in a backpack unless it's rather roomy.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2022: Best offers on 4K and OLED sets from Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and more

In just a few weeks, Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be upon us yet again. The shopping giant has confirmed that the annual two-day sales event will be taking place on Tuesday 12 July and Wednesday 13 July this year, promising big savings on everything from laptops and smart watches to homeware and kitchen appliances. Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime Day, and with the price of some of the best 4K and OLED TVs already falling to below £1,000, we’re expecting to see some enticing offers on popular sets from Sony Bravia, LG, Panasonic...
ELECTRONICS
Real Simple

The Collapsible Beach Wagon Shoppers Call 'the Best Purchase of the Summer' Is $50 Off Right Now

During the coldest winter days, many people dream about spending a relaxing day at the beach or by the lake. But before you can sit under your umbrella or dip your toes in the water, you must first get all of your essentials onto the sand. Having to make multiple trips between your house or car and your sandy camp for the day is a hassle, so shoppers turn to easy-to-use wagons—and this popular choice is on sale for $50 off.
SHOPPING
The Verge

How to stream PC games and movies to your Xbox One or Series X / S console with a free app

If you own a Windows 10 or 11 PC and an Xbox One or Series X / S console, you might not be aware that those devices have some interesting cross-functionality. Using Microsoft’s Wireless Display app, you can easily output the games from your Xbox to your Windows PC screen. Conversely, it’s possible to stream what’s on your PC to the TV that you’re using with your Xbox — you can even control it from the console, and setting it up is surprisingly simple.
VIDEO GAMES
People

Amazon Shoppers Say They Use This $700 Vacuum Cleaner 'Every Day,' and It's 76% Off Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Cleaning the house won't ever top a list of fun activities — but it is an essential task. That's why owning a powerful vacuum is so important, because efficient cleaning lets you get back to the fun things faster. If you think your vacuum could be doing a better job, check out the customer-loved Poweart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently on sale at Amazon for just $135 — down from nearly $700.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar

Best projector for PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2022: team your new console with a premium mega screen

The best projectors for PS5 and Xbox Series X is a brand new category of large-picture projection now - one that overlaps with the best projector territory but also one that stands in its own right. With the introduction of a new generation of consoles, suddenly, millions of people have a big upgrade in their media quality. New consoles have cemented the popularity of DVDs, then the switch to Blu Ray, and now are bringing 4K UHD Blu Ray players into more homes than ever before - this means there's space for the best projectors for PS5 and Xbox Series X in an increasingly-crowded display market. And all that development is without even thinking about the games themselves: every generation brings a new level of graphical fidelity, smoother frame rates, and increasingly-detailed environments.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 12 Sunday Amazon Deals: $80 Off Little Giant Ladders, Juneteenth Special on Kindle Books for Under $5

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on books by Black authors to celebrate Juneteenth, indoor grow lights, tabletop BBQ grills, and...
SHOPPING
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy