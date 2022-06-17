Jaime Wyatt brings her 'Rattlesnake Girl' outlaw cool to Nashville Pride Fest

Emerging star Jaime Wyatt joins Grammy-winner Tanya Tucker as a country music representative on the stage June 26 at the Nashville Pride Festival at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

"I'm kind of the underdog in pop-country," Wyatt says.

However, she's also been named – like chart-toppers Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Gabby Barrett, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Alaina, Maren Morris and Tenille Arts in the past decade – as a member of CMT's Next Women of Country class for 2022.

Wyatt credits Tucker as a "non-traditional voice embraced by country's mainstream that has set the stage for someone like me."

Wyatt's mainstream star-making moment is defying numerous expectations.

Two decades have elapsed since Wyatt first moved to Los Angeles. Her story is often told as that of a once-jailed outlaw and addiction survivor. However, she's now an unflinchingly honest-living, Nashville-based rock star rooted in the countrypolitan age.

"I took a felony charge after getting caught robbing a proprietor of drugs," she says. "Thankfully, I didn't hurt anyone in the process, but it was a journey that saved my life."

Her parents named her after legendary Wild West lawman Wyatt Earp. The story of the time she was incarcerated proves, she notes, that she's "technically a terrible criminal and an even worse outlaw with no 'street cred.'"

Wyatt's music – much like her life at present – is a sobering, self-reflective and affirmational journey that rewards lessons learned via youthful mistakes and misconceptions.

The moment you're waiting for from Wyatt during her performance is when she breaks into "Rattlesnake Girl," her embrace of what she describes as the "cool toughness" and "don't mess with me" attitude required by many newly out queer people. She does this by noting her love, via song, for her "happy, sweet and gay" friends who "keep their secrets all covered in sequins."

"Recently, my writing has been a series of epiphanies," Wyatt says. "'Rattlesnake Girl' is a feel-good anthem that represents the most I've ever spoken about being queer while still staying true to including the old Western fantasies" that inspire her.

Wyatt's story is also one told in conversations about her twin loves: country music history and Western fashion.

The former appears significantly on her 2020 album "Neon Cross," which features "Rattlesnake Girl" and is her best work to date. If she's the outlaw we claim her to be, her ties to Waylon Jennings are a plus – his son Shooter Jennings produces the record, and Waylon's widow, Jessi Colter, is featured. But in listening to the album, something much more significant than making Wyatt a classic Western karaoke act exists.

"I'm in the business of making authentic connections," Wyatt says. She names an eclectic mix of hip-hop, folk, rock, country music and poetry as the influences she's attempted to connect in her career. Thus, working with Jennings to create her best work makes sense. His career has achieved critical acclaim occupying a Venn diagram space between all these sounds.

Many singer-songwriters' most remarkable talent involves using a dictionary like a barometer to find the right word to describe a listener's emotion on a well-defined spectrum.

Instead, Wyatt has evolved her craft to use a thesaurus like a thermometer.

Songs like "Neon Cross" and album opener "Sweet Mess" take the listener on an emotional journey where masterful lyrics ("What you're made of / It's something I believe in") blend with major and minor chord progressions manipulated to lose the listener in a kaleidoscope of chilling to searing emotions.

Though her identification to the world as queer is relatively recent, she admits to having been closeted and creating from within "a big world" in that metaphorical space of queer self-identity since childhood.

Part of letting people into that world now involves wearing Western-style suits that her mother, Rhonda Knight, has a hand in designing and sourcing. Via the suits, she derives power that, along with her "rattlesnake" type cool and grit, allows her to finally wear full cowboy gear and embrace her outspoken, commanding presence in song and on stage.

For Wyatt, this like many facets of her life at present is a "childhood dream come true."

"People are embracing me in country music because I make honest, emotional music about everything I've lived through," Wyatt says. "I think female outlaws are acceptable now. I'm grateful that things are changing."

Nashville Pride Festival

Nashville Pride Festival is set for June 25-26. On Saturday, June 25, a parade is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through downtown. Musical acts, including Walk the Moon, Bully, Dave Aude, Jackie Faye, Daisha McBride and the Kentucky Gentlemen, will take the stage at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, starting at 11 a.m.

On Sunday, June 26, the festival will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tanya Tucker, VINCINT Vincint, Michaela Jae, Wyatt, Siena Liggins, Bantug, Gina Venier and Mike Maimone are among the performers.

Tickets are on sale. For more information, visit www.nashvillepride.org/ .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jaime Wyatt brings her 'Rattlesnake Girl' outlaw cool to Nashville Pride Fest