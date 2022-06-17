ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, TN

History in the making: Sumner County designated nation's first-ever Donate Life County

By Katie Nixon, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fJ0uv_0gDnLzrP00

Seventeen people die every day waiting for an organ transplant that never comes.

More than 100,000 men, women and children are currently on the national transplant waiting list, according to organdonor.gov – including about 3,000 in Tennessee.

That's why organizations like Tennessee Donor Services are working to register more donors and educate people about the lifesaving impacts of donation and transplantation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g1Afh_0gDnLzrP00

Through creative social challenges like #BeTheGift and community involvement, TDS hopes to challenge more Tennesseans to register to donate each year.

More than 100,000 donors registered via their inaugural #BeTheGift Challenge last year. But history was made on June 2 when Sumner County was designated as the nation’s first-ever Donate Life County, and a celebration was held in honor of the area’s hardworking businesses, officials and residents for their joint commitment to saving lives through organ donation and transplantation.

“It fills me with pride to know that Sumner County is playing such an important role in improving the lives of others,” Sumner County Clerk and TDS Advisory Board Chair Bill Kemp said in prepared statements.

“You don’t usually connect the job of tax collector with saving lives, yet that is a daily reality for county clerks thanks to the partnership of the Organ Donation Awareness Foundation and Tennessee Donor Services. Currently, about 43% of eligible Tennesseans are registered as organ and tissue donors. I know that number will rise as more counties in our great state join together to support registration and donation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15DgtF_0gDnLzrP00

Following the historic designation, Sumner County businesses are partnering with TDS on two awareness campaigns, the #BeTheGift Challenge – a campaign challenging municipalities and businesses to register 115,000 new organ donors each year – and Show Your Heart – an effort for businesses to celebrate customers when they show the organ and eye donor heart symbol on their driver’s license.

Local businesses participating in these campaigns now include local Chambers of Commerce, Sumner County Clerk's Office, Gallatin Driver Services Center, Busy Bee Printing, Café 393 on Main, Fairvue Pizza & Pub, Long Hollow Pizza & Pub and Sanders Ferry Pizza & Pub.

“Tennesseans are deeply committed to supporting the gift of organ and tissue donation, so it comes as no surprise that our very own Sumner County is leading the nation as the first Donate Life County,” TDS Executive Director Jill Grandas has said.

“We are so appreciative of the many businesses and organizations that have already jumped in as partners to join us as we register more organ and tissue donors and save lives as a result.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wq26l_0gDnLzrP00

Moving forward, TDS will continue in its mission to raise awareness, increase registration numbers and save more lives.

One donor can save up to eight lives with organ donations like heart, kidneys, lungs, liver, pancreas and intestines and heal another 75 people with tissue donation.

Last year, 433 Tennessee organ donors provided lifesaving gifts that resulted in 1,232 organ transplants, according to TDS.

And more than 2,000 tissue donors granted healing and mobility donations as well.

To register to be an organ and tissue donor, visit BeTheGiftToday.com.

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com or (615) 517-1285.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: History in the making: Sumner County designated nation's first-ever Donate Life County

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Former Sen. Thelma Harper honored by St. Jude

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Sen. Thelma Harper was honored on Saturday night at the St. Jude Spirit of the Dream event. Metro Police Chief John Drake presented the Legacy Award to Linda Harper, daughter of the late senator, for her many years of work to improve quality of life for all, particularly children.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

Family, community mourning loss of Allen County’s Wilson Stone

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Former House District 22 Representative and Allen County Board of Education member, Wilson Stone, died Friday night at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky, according to an obituary. Friends of Stone in the Kentucky education and political world took to social media Saturday morning to...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sumner County, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Sumner County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
smokeybarn.com

Turning Of The Pig (2022) Moves To New Location

GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Greenbrier’s annual Turning of the Pig is just around the corner! The event has been moved from City hall to Louise Martin Ball fields. Set your calendars for July 3rd from 5-8 pm followed by BBQ sales on July 4th from 7 am until their sold out. Following that will be the annual parade at 10 AM!
GREENBRIER, TN
wgnsradio.com

Juneteenth In The 'Boro Was Huge Success!

(MURFREESBORO) Juneteenth wrapped-up a three-day tribute and celebration on Saturday at Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center. Vonchelle Stembridge with Murfreesboro Parks and Rec said Bradley Academy had a historically mixed background, which certainly fits the Heart of Tennessee . . . Juneteenth in Murfreesboro was spread over several days...
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Damage, future restoration to barn at Owen-Primm House discussed at Brentwood Historic Commission

The Brentwood Historic Commission met Friday morning in part to discuss the progress of the barn restoration on the historic Owen-Primm House property. Bobbi Clemens, one of the new owners of the Owen-Primm House, presented to the commission her plans for restoring the longstanding white and red barn on the property, visible from Moores Lane at the Brentwood/Cool Springs split.
BRENTWOOD, TN
southernexposuremagazine.com

The Profile: Williamson County Fair

“All-American” Theme Suits Williamson County Fair Perfectly. Few things in Franklin evoke such powerful, almost tangible memories of family, friends and community as the Williamson County Fair. For some neighbors, it’s an annual tradition to walk the Midway on a warm August evening, while others new to our community have only recently discovered the magical playground just east of I-65 and the Goose Creek Bypass.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Donations#Organ Donors#Organ Transplants#Kidneys#Donate Life County#Tennessee Donor Services#Tennesseans#Tds Advisory Board Chair
Tennessee Tribune

Third Annual Juneteenth Festival at Hadley Park

NASHVILLE, TN — A historic site in Nashville will be the place where a third annual celebration will occur this weekend. Organizers for the Third Annual Music City Freedom Festival promise it will be the biggest yet. It’s also appropriate that the celebration is accelerating as Juneteenth is now a national holiday, the first time that’s been the case.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family and ways to celebrate around Middle Tennessee:
TENNESSEE STATE
dicksonpost.com

Dickson Chiropractic holds ribbon cutting for expanded facility

Dickson Chiropractic celebrated the recent expansion and remodel of its location, 195 Beasley Drive in Dickson, complete with a ribbon cutting and meet and greet with their doctors and staff. The doctors at Dickson Chiropractic are committed to providing more than just pain relief, they understand the value in correcting...
DICKSON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Body of Deceased Rockvale Man Pulled From Lake

(SMYRNA, TN 4:15PM) Divers recovered the body of a Rockvale man who fell out of a boat Sunday (6/19/2022) near Stewart's Creek Boat Ramp, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said. The name of the deceased male is not yet being released until family members are notified. RCSO Deputy Sgt....
SMYRNA, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

Vanderbilt temporarily reinstates indoor mask mandate

Effective immediately, Vanderbilt’s indoor masking protocol has been temporarily reinstated for individuals regardless of vaccination status when six feet of distance cannot be maintained. According to the university’s June 17 press release, the decision was informed by Davidson County’s upgrade to a “high” COVID-19 community level.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Gun Control Protest in Nashville: March For Our Lives

Around 1030am on June 11th, the Nashville Public Square began to fill with hundreds of people, all gathering in response to a recent phenomenon that has plagued the country over the last decade- Mass School Shootings. If you ask Americans from coast to coast, you'll get a vast spectrum of answers from Mental Health to School Security. The crowd in Nashville last weekend stood in solidarity with their approach to the issue: Gun Control. Embracing the first amendment, the protestors came raising signs and banners splattered with red paint, portraits of Uvalde victims, crude insults to the NRA and GOP, and for some parents -their children doubled as signs themselves- a reminder that kids are the focus of their argument. Despite the ridicule in their signs, the crowd was very approachable. After all, they were there because they wanted to be heard, and after speaking with a few high schoolers, parents, and longtime Nashville residents, it was clear that their motivation for coming out was to present to Tennessee legislators their goal- put an end to mass killings.
NASHVILLE, TN
wmot.org

Tenn. new COVID-19 infections count jumps 7 fold in 10 weeks

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee COVID-19 infections have been on the increase now for ten straight weeks. Just under 1700 new cases were recorded statewide the first week in April when this latest surge began. This past week, slightly more than 13,000 new infections were reported across Tennessee. New case...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy