Electrolux employee celebrates 50 years of service, dedication

By Courtesy of Electrolux North America
 2 days ago

An Electrolux maintenance technician is celebrating 50 years of service with the company this week.

Jerry Dozier has spent his career focused on equipment maintenance and has always worked hard to keep the factory’s equipment running at its best.

“I set a personal goal to reach 50 years at Electrolux and it’s hard to believe it’s real now,” Dozier said.

“My time here has always been positive, and I appreciate the friends I’ve made and everything I’ve learned along the way.”

In addition to being a proud grandfather to two grandsons, Dozier is best known for his friendliness and hard-working attitude by his Electrolux teammates.

“We take great pride in being a company our employees love to work for,” Electrolux Springfield factory Plant Manager Tony Fraley said.

“We are proud to have Jerry on the team and are honored to celebrate 50 years with him. Jerry is inspiring others to follow in his footsteps, including 16 more Springfield employees who are celebrating 45 years or more of service in 2022.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Electrolux employee celebrates 50 years of service, dedication

