ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas golfers square off in fight between LIV and PGA tours

By Michael Mooney
Axios Dallas
Axios Dallas
 3 days ago

Prominent North Texas golfers are taking sides in a contentious fight at the top of the sport.

Driving the news: Less than two weeks after saying it'd be a "risk" to leave the PGA Tour, Dallas-based, long-driving golf pro Bryson DeChambeau is now a member of the LIV Golf circuit, according to the Golf Channel .

Why it matters: Flush with cash, the new tour — which is backed by the Saudi Arabian government — is upending the men's professional golf world.

  • Even for non-golfers, there's a lot to gnaw on. It's about loyalties, money, politics and power.

What's happening: The PGA Tour has threatened to ban golfers who compete in LIV events, and some players have responded by resigning from the Tour.

  • LIV critics allege Saudi Arabia is using golf to boost its global image (aka "sportswashing").
  • Terry Strada, head of 9/11 Families United, said LIV golfers should be "ashamed" to associate with the Saudis.

By the numbers: A huge part of LIV's appeal is money. The Saudis have pledged $400 million for this season, with $225 million going toward prize money.

What they're saying: "It was a business decision, first and foremost," DeChambeau said Monday at the U.S. Open, his first public comments since LIV announced he's joining.

  • "That's all there was to it. It's given me a lot more opportunities outside of the game of golf and given me more time with my family and my future family. So for me, that was the decision."

Between the lines: Last week in Canada for a PGA Tour event, Highland Park grad (and current Masters champion) Scottie Scheffler threw shade on his LIV-playing colleagues.

Meanwhile, this week's U.S. Open provides a fascinating look at the divide in the golf world as PGA-ers and LIV-ers come together on the same course.

Yes, but: Spieth was circumspect earlier this year about the threat of LIV and how it might influence how much the PGA Tour pays its top golfers.

  • "I think that it's been beneficial to the players to have competition, and I think the Tour would say that they probably feel that they're in a better position going forward by having to sit back and kind of take a look at things and make some changes."

What we're watching: DeChambeau will likely make his LIV debut later this month.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

DP World Tour Makes Surprising Decision On LIV Golfers

LIV golfers may not be welcome any longer when it comes to the PGA, but it looks like the DP World Tour is still an option for the 17 suspended players who made the jump to the Saudi-backed league. Per ESPN's Michael Collins, LIV players WILL be permitted to play...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Saudi-backed LIV Series makes outrageous bid for its golf tournaments to gain world ranking points as Greg Norman claims they have a 'compelling' case despite rebel golfers being banned by PGA Tour

As the golfing equivalent of turkeys voting for Christmas, it would be hard to beat the dossier that is due to land on the desks of the power brokers at the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour on Monday. It's an application from the Saudi-backed LIV Series for their...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Highland Park, TX
The Guardian

Matt Fitzpatrick sets sights on six majors after opening account with US Open win

Matt Fitzpatrick immediately set his sights on winning half a dozen major championships and matching the European record as set by Nick Faldo after claiming his first with success at the US Open. Fitzpatrick prevailed at Brookline’s Country Club by one stroke from Will Zalatoris, his playing partner on the final day, and the world No1 Scottie Scheffler.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Vick adds US Open low amateur medal to NCAA team title

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Travis Vick was already an NCAA team champion at Texas. Now he can add low amateur at the U.S Open to his resume. Vick shot a 3-over 73 at The Country Club on Sunday to finish at 8-over par for the tournament and claim a silver medal from the USGA. Vick also had the winning point for Texas in the national championship earlier this month.
BROOKLINE, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Sergio Garcia, other LIV Golf players allowed to play in DP World Tour events. For now.

BROOKLINE, Mass. – Players including Sergio Garcia who have joined the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf league will be allowed to play on the DP World Tour. According to reports, players who played in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event in London last week will be allowed to tee it up in this coming week’s BMW International in Munich, Germany. In addition to Garcia, that participation list could include Martin Kaymer, Bernd Wiesberger, Louis Oosthuizen, Laurie Canter, Adrian Otaegui and Pablo Larrazabal, all of whom played in London.
GOLF
Axios Dallas

Axios Dallas

Dallas, TX
69
Followers
130
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Dallas, anchored by Michael Mooney, Tasha Tsiaperas, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/dallas

Comments / 0

Community Policy