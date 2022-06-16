Dolly Parton donates $1M to VUMC

Tennessee's mountain angel Dolly Parton announced another $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Parton's latest gift will go toward the study of pediatric infectious diseases.

"No child should ever have to suffer, and I'm willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible," Parton said .

Flashback: Parton has supported VUMC for years. In April 2020 , she gave $1 million to support COVID-19 research.

That donation powered the work behind Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine and other treatments .

Parton previously donated to the pediatric cancer program at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Between the lines: Parton dedicated multiple VUMC donations to her friend Naji Abumrad, a VUMC doctor and professor of surgery.

The bottom line: "Dolly's previous support to infectious disease research, and also our pediatric cancer program, has already saved countless lives," VUMC president and CEO Jeff Balser said in a statement.