ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Dolly Parton donates $1M to VUMC

By Adam Tamburin
Axios Nashville
Axios Nashville
 3 days ago

Tennessee's mountain angel Dolly Parton announced another $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Parton's latest gift will go toward the study of pediatric infectious diseases.

  • "No child should ever have to suffer, and I'm willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible," Parton said .

Flashback: Parton has supported VUMC for years. In April 2020 , she gave $1 million to support COVID-19 research.

  • That donation powered the work behind Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine and other treatments .
  • Parton previously donated to the pediatric cancer program at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Between the lines: Parton dedicated multiple VUMC donations to her friend Naji Abumrad, a VUMC doctor and professor of surgery.

The bottom line: "Dolly's previous support to infectious disease research, and also our pediatric cancer program, has already saved countless lives," VUMC president and CEO Jeff Balser said in a statement.

  • "This new gift will bolster our defenses against future threats to the safety of this region and society as a whole."

Comments / 1

Related
Axios Nashville

Bill Haslam to become lead owner of Predators

Former Gov. Bill Haslam is joining the ownership group of the Nashville Predators, gradually purchasing shares from lead owner Herb Fritch over the next three years.Multiple sources familiar with the deal, which is nearly complete, confirmed the details to Axios. News of Haslam joining the Predators ownership group was first reported by Sportico.Why it matters: Haslam, 63, brings stability to an ownership group that could have faced an uncertain future.Details: The Predators' ownership structure is unwieldy with 17 different people owning shares in the organization. Fritch took over as chairman succeeding Tom Cigarran in 2019, and over time has emerged as the investor with the largest share.Fritch, a health care entrepreneur, and Haslam began negotiating in earnest about six months ago. For now, there are no plans for other minority owners to sell shares, sources say.Fritch will continue in his role as chairman of the ownership group. Haslam will enter the ownership group with a minority stake and become the lead owner in the coming years.
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Nashville shops host LGBTQ+ Pride coffee crawl

Coffee shops across the city are joining forces to celebrate Pride Month with a series of specialty drinks in honor of the LGBTQ+ community.The Pride "coffee crawl" runs through next Saturday.Why it matters: Many of the participating establishments are donating a portion of the proceeds from their technicolor lattes and iced teas to organizations that help the LGBTQ+ community.What they're saying: Matryoshka Coffee owner Abbey Chiavario tells Axios she organized the collaborative event to "celebrate our staff, friends and customers by offering something fun for a lot of people to partake in.""Being queer in the South isn't easy, and it's...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Tennessee students make up ground in English testing

Tennessee students returned to pre-pandemic proficiency levels in English, according to statewide standardized testing data released Tuesday.Students outpaced national expectations for improvement, Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said in a media briefing.Yes, but: Even with the improvements, just 36.4% of students in grades three through 12 are meeting grade-level expectations.The data continued to show an achievement gap, with economically disadvantaged students lagging behind.And the data shows students speaking English as a second language have been perhaps most negatively impacted by the pandemic in the subject of English arts, according to Schwinn.Why it matters: The statewide testing data is one indicator of how students are performing in the classroom following the learning disruptions caused by the pandemic.By the numbers: According to the data, three in 10 students are meeting expectations for math. That's up from about 25% in 2021.What's next: School district testing results will be released in early July.
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Tennessee bucks crime data reporting trend

Data: FBI, The Marshall Project; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios Visuals Tennessee law enforcement agencies performed better than many counterparts across the country when it came to reporting annual crime statistics to the FBI last year, according to data provided to Axios via a partnership with The Marshall Project.More than 93% of agencies in Tennessee reported 2021 data, compared to about 60% nationwide.Why it matters: The Volunteer State bucked a trend that will result in a data gap experts say makes it harder to analyze crime trends and fact-check claims politicians make about crime, per The Marshall Project, a nonprofit U.S. criminal...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
Axios Nashville

Nashville's heat wave won't let go

Nashville's dangerous heat wave isn't going anywhere.Temperatures are expected to remain near record levels through Friday.Although the mercury is expected to drop slightly over the weekend, the long-term forecast suggests sweltering conditions will return next week.Why it matters: Weather is getting progressively warmer in Nashville and around the globe. This week is a painful example of the consequences of extreme heat, which comes with health threats like heat stroke and dehydration for vulnerable individuals.Driving the news: Highs are stuck in the upper 90s, with the heat index expected to reach up to 110°.The high Monday tied the city's all-time record...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Inside Metro's entertainment industry debate

Metro has squandered the last decade's progress of collaboration with Nashville's growing entertainment industry, city officials say, leading to a series of new proposals to get back on track.Why it matters: New problems swirl around Nashville's creative community. A lack of affordable housing for musicians and a preservation crisis putting music venues and recording studios in danger of redevelopment are perhaps the two biggest challenges.Flashback: In 2009, then-Mayor Karl Dean created the Music City Music Council, an advisory panel of top executives and artists. It was a first-of-its-kind effort for Metro to partner with the music industry on economic development.That...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Nashville restaurants rebound from pandemic

Data: OpenTable; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsBusiness is booming at Nashville restaurants, with data from OpenTable showing reservations here exceeding a pre-COVID baseline in recent months.Why it matters: Restaurants struggled throughout the pandemic as traffic bottomed out and then seesawed with the rise and fall of infections. While crowds are still fluctuating, they are consistently higher than they were.What they're saying: Restaurateur Randy Rayburn tells Axios business at Midtown Cafe is on track to be 87% above 2019 numbers."It's unbelievable, particularly given the impact that Omicron had on us in January," Rayburn says.Yes, but: Business isn't the only thing on the upswing. Costs have gone up, too."It's a bit deceiving," Jake Mogelson, managing partner at Butcher & Bee in East Nashville, tells Axios.With the cost of goods and labor going up, Mogelson says, it's "a really difficult scenario to still be profitable, even with this dramatic influx."State of play: Mogelson says the prices of kitchen staples like fryer oil have skyrocketed, while other ingredients, including cream cheese, have become scarce without warning.The bottom line: “I can confidently state that we are busy," Mogelson says."We solved one problem, and it seems like there's a different one we have to solve now."
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

LGBTQ+ country artists take the stage at this year's CMA Fest

Thursday is the opening day of CMA Fest, and a pioneering event is celebrating LGBTQ+ artists who call country music home.Country Proud, which starts at 6pm at Assembly Food Hall, is billed as the first-ever Pride event at a country music festival.Why it matters: Out LGBTQ+ artists have historically struggled to gain a foothold in country music. Thursday night's celebration is presented with support from two of the genre's biggest institutions: the Country Music Association and CMT.More than a dozen acts are expected to perform at the event, with other LGBTQ+ performers set to appear throughout the rest of the...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Axios Nashville

Councilmember wants special session on guns

Metro Councilmember Courtney Johnston called on Gov. Bill Lee to hold a special legislative session to address gun violence, mental health and school safety.Why it matters: Johnston's letter, which was sent to the governor Friday and shared with Axios, is a rare example of a right-leaning Tennessee elected official demanding the state take action on guns.Gun control is increasingly becoming a bipartisan issue. Seventy percent of Americans and a majority of Republicans think gun control laws should take precedence over protecting gun ownership, according to a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll.Hundreds of demonstrators marched in Nashville over the weekend, calling for...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Nashville Symphony plots comeback

Three-plus decades into a career that's brought worldwide acclaim and six Grammy awards, maestro Giancarlo Guerrero is facing perhaps his most daunting challenge to date: rebuilding a Nashville Symphony orchestra that was knocked off course by the COVID-19 pandemic.Driving the news: As a result of social distancing restrictions, the Nashville Symphony was forced to cancel shows and put orchestra members on furlough. Guerrero tells Axios several of them have since accepted other jobs or moved.That's left Guerrero with the difficult task of permanently replacing about 10 musicians — a challenge he says will take a "couple of seasons" to solve.Why...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Lee announces executive order on school safety

Gov. Lee announced an executive order Monday to ratchet up school security and evaluate law enforcement training.Why it matters: Arriving on the heels of the Uvalde school massacre, Lee's executive actions stopped short of addressing gun control measures.Driving the news: Lee directed state agencies to provide additional guidance for school districts to implement existing school safety laws. The order also includes:Calls for an increase in periodic audits of school security assessments and safety plansProviding districts with information about financial resources to help pay for school safety programsA directive for the Department of Commerce and Insurance to evaluate law enforcement...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Robby Starbuck's District 5 ballot battle

Nearly six months after Republican legislators drew new congressional district boundaries for the Nashville area, it remains unsettled which GOP candidates will be on the U.S. House District 5 ballot.Driving the news: Activist and first-time candidate Robby Starbuck sued the Tennessee Republican Party after its executive committee kicked him and two other candidates off the ballot.The candidates were removed because they didn't meet the party's requirements of voting in three of the last four Republican primaries. Starbuck moved to Williamson County from California in 2019.Starbuck lost a federal lawsuit but won in local court last week when Chancellor Russell Perkins...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Charity#Monroe Carell Jr#Children S Hospital
Axios Nashville

New law will increase prison sentences in Tennessee

A new law taking effect July 1 will dramatically extend sentences for some crimes.Legislative leaders pitch it as a tough-on-crime measure, but defense attorneys, reform advocates and even Gov. Bill Lee worry it will strain the justice system and lead to bloated prison budgets.Why it matters: The law, dubbed "truth in sentencing" by its supporters, will require many offenders to serve 100% of their prison sentences for some violent crimes, including attempted murder, carjacking and especially aggravated burglary.A cluster of other crimes included in the law requires 85% prison time.That differs from the current system, in which those offenders can...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Tennessee births jumped 3.8% in 2021

Data: CDC; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsTennessee births jumped 3.8% in 2021, according to new CDC data.That amounts to 81,675 babies born here last year.Why it matters: The Volunteer State helped drive a broader national trend — births across the country increased for the first time in eight years.A total of more than 3.6 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2021, a 1% increase from 2020 levels, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim reports.Flashback: U.S. births had been declining by an average of 2% every year since 2014, per the CDC data. Births plunged 4% from 2019 to 2020, the early phases of the pandemic.Of note: The percentage of national premature births, 10.48%, hit its highest reported level since representative national data became available.In Tennessee, 11.29% of babies were born before 37 weeks in 2021, up from 10.93% in 2020.
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

Mayor Cooper bashes vouchers as legal fight continues

Nashville Mayor John Cooper led a group of city officials Wednesday in bashing the Tennessee Supreme Court ruling that cleared the way for private school vouchers.Cooper's press conference came one day after the city filed a motion asking the Supreme Court to reconsider the case.Why it matters: Cooper says vouchers could have a devastating effect on Metro Nashville Public Schools, arguing the Supreme Court's ruling was flawed because it concluded MNPS is not a part of the Metro government. What he's saying: "If we're diverting students from public to private schools, then which public schools would we be forced to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Music Monday: Nashville Symphony's Giancarlo Guerrero's playlist

Maestro Giancarlo Guerrero is taking over the curation of the weekly Axios Nashville Music Monday playlist.Guerrero tells Axios his musical interests span "literally every genre," and these picks reflect his eclectic taste.Zoom in: Guerrero calls Rush his all-time favorite band. And while there aren't any Rush songs on his playlist, he did include several tracks by fellow progressive rock legends Emerson, Lake & Palmer."I was very lucky in the last few years to meet both Keith Emerson and Carl Palmer," Guerrero says. "I mean, this is Music City. They came to Nashville for a recording project. I actually ended up...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Axios Nashville

Smoking could be banned at bars and music venues

Nashville's few remaining smoke-filled bars could soon be a thing of the past. Why it matters: Tennessee passed a law in 2008 that banned indoor smoking in almost every kind of business but allowed it to continue in establishments with age restrictions, like bars and music venues.Driving the news: Legislation is awaiting Gov. Bill Lee's signature to enable Metro and other local governments to close this loophole and completely ban indoor smoking. Exceptions are made for cigar bars and certain kinds of private clubs.The legislation was pushed by a coalition of creative professionals and hospitality workers called Musicians for a...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

CMA Fest returns to Nashville after two years

The return of CMA Fest next week coincides with another proud Nashville tradition — taking the one-of-a-kind festival for granted.The four-day celebration of Nashville's status as Music City is often derided by residents for the invasion of tourists and the negative impacts on our already strained traffic and parking systems.Yes, but: To complain about those aspects of CMA Fest is to throw the baby out with the bathwater.Why it matters: From a music fan's perspective, CMA Fest offers something truly unique in the proliferating world of multiday music festivals: hundreds of free concerts.The festival was canceled for the last two...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Nashville housing inventory expands, prices grow

Nashvillians looking to buy a home have more options now than they have in more than a year, but prices have reached an all-time high for the region.The findings, released Tuesday by Greater Nashville Realtors, show that inventory of single-family homes shot up 47% over the last month as high prices and interest rates reined in some buyers.Why it matters: Low inventory has been a key factor complicating the market for buyers in Middle Tennessee, driving lightning-fast home sales. But the latest figures show the supply of homes for sale has grown to its highest level since November 2020.What they're saying: Steve Jolly, Greater Nashville Realtors president, said the inventory bump could offer some relief to frustrated buyers who want time to breathe as they make their decision.Yes, but: That relief comes with a cost. Nashville-area home prices have only continued to grow.The median price for a residential single-family home was $498,785 in May, up from $400,000 a year ago.The median cost for condominiums hit $340,506, up from $277,900 last year.
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

TailGate, Nashville Zoo collaborate on new beer

TailGate Brewery and the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere have partnered on a new beer, Howdy Cloudy.The hazy session IPA is branded after the zoo's impossibly cute clouded leopards.Details: Howdy Cloudy is being released Friday as part of the zoo's annual Brew at the Zoo event.A portion of sales will be donated to the zoo's clouded leopard conservation programs.If you go: Brew at the Zoo will feature 65 breweries, many of them from the Nashville area.Tickets are $95 for general admission. More information.
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Axios Nashville

Nashville, TN
50
Followers
149
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Nashville, anchored by Nate Rau and Adam Tamburin, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nashville

Comments / 0

Community Policy