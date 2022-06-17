2-year-old boy struck by scooter on Lower East Side

2-year-old struck by scooter 00:24

NEW YORK - Police are hoping for the public's help identifying a man they say hit a 2-year-old boy with a scooter in Manhattan.

It happened back on June 2 at the intersection of Suffolk and East Houston streets on the Lower East Side .

Police said the boy was crossing the street with his father when he was struck.

He suffered multiple cuts and scrapes and was evaluated by EMS at the scene.

Police said the suspect took off riding the red and green scooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.