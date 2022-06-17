ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

2-year-old boy struck by scooter on Lower East Side

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XK1Fg_0gDnLa2U00

2-year-old struck by scooter 00:24

NEW YORK - Police are hoping for the public's help identifying a man they say hit a 2-year-old boy with a scooter in Manhattan.

It happened back on June 2 at the intersection of Suffolk and East Houston streets on the Lower East Side .

Police said the boy was crossing the street with his father when he was struck.

He suffered multiple cuts and scrapes and was evaluated by EMS at the scene.

Police said the suspect took off riding the red and green scooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

2 hurt after suspect starts fire inside Lower East Side spa

NEW YORK -- Two people were hurt Sunday after someone started a fire inside a Lower East Side spa, police say.As CBS2's Thalia Perez reports, police say someone poured gasoline inside the spa and somehow ignited it.Fire marshals, as well as the K-9 unit, were on the scene hours after it happened.Officials say they were called to the spa at 129 Eldridge Street around 5 p.m. and had the fire under control within 30 minutes.Philip Casaceli, who works at a nearby restaurant, says he jumped into action to help the victims inside."Seemed like a bomb went off, actually, inside, the...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Man critically hurt jumping 15 stories from Bronx NYCHA apartment building, knocking out gas lines

A man jumped 15 stories from a Bronx NYCHA apartment building early Sunday, crashing through the roof of a utility room and knocking out gas to the complex, FDNY officials said. Firefighters responded to the Mill Brook Houses tower on St. Ann’s Ave. near E. 135th St. in Mott Haven at 3:05 a.m. after getting calls about an odor of gas. Emergency personnel evacuated the building and firefighters ...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Accidents
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
CBS New York

Police: Taxi driver slams into UES bank after fleeing crash

NEW YORK -- A taxi driver slammed into a bank in Manhattan on Sunday after, police say, he had been involved in a hit-and-run a few blocks away.It all began with an accident between two cabs at East 79th Street and Fifth Avenue on the Upper East Side. Police say one of the drivers, a 74-year old, left the scene and was chased by the second cabbie, a 62-year-old.The 74-year-old was allegedly driving erratically and jumped the curb at East 79th Street and Third Avenue, slamming into scaffolding and then the wall of a bank.Officials say this all...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Suspect threatened to kill woman during elevator robbery

NEW YORK - Police are looking for two people allegedly caught on camera robbing a 74-year-old woman inside an elevator in Brooklyn.It happened at a building on 21st Street between Mermaid and Surf Avenues in Coney Island at around 11:30 a.m. on June 15. Video shows the suspects and a woman inside an elevator. One suspect stepped away and the other allegedly threatened to kill her unless she handed over her purse.The suspects got away with $600, police said. The woman was not hurt.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

1 dead, 2 injured in Queens triple shooting with assault rifle: NYPD

QUEENS (PIX11)– One man died and two others were injured after being shot with an assault rifle in Queens early Sunday morning, police said. The incident occurred in the parking lot behind a catering hall at 136-26 Cross Bay Blvd. in Ozone Park at around 5:05 a.m. following a dispute, police said. A 38-year man […]
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lower East Side#Nypd#Scooter#Crime Stoppers#Accident#Ems#Dm
CBS New York

Caught on camera: NYPD officers rescue dog left in hot car

NEW YORK -- NYPD officers came to the rescue of a dog left in a hot car Friday.Video shows police breaking windows to save the pup.Officers from the 19th precinct on the Upper East Side say New Yorkers saw the dog trapped for more than two hours when temperatures were in the 80s.The dog was taken to a vet and is now said to be OK.The NYPD says a criminal investigation is underway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Crash Near Wantagh Intersection

One person was killed in a crash between a pickup truck and motorcycle near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, June 19 in Wantagh. A male operating the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Wantagh Avenue when it was involved in the crash with a Ford F-150 near the intersection of Lea Ann Lane, Nassau County Police said.
WANTAGH, NY
PIX11

Man in grave condition after hit by car in the Bronx, police say

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was reported to be seriously injured after he was hit by a car in the Bronx overnight, police said Saturday. The pedestrian was attempting to cross the Bruckner Expressway near Brucker Boulevard when he was hit by struck at around 2:30 a.m., according to authorities. He was taken […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man hit in Bronx drive-by shooting, police say

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was hit during a drive-by shooting in the Bronx Thursday night, police said. The 28-year-old victim was along Wales Avenue near East 152nd Street when the two suspects riding a motorcycle drove by at around 7 p.m., according to authorities. One of the suspects pulled out a gun […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5ny.com

Bronx man stabs dad on Father's Day, NYPD says

NEW YORK - A 26-year-old man is accused of stabbing his dad on Father's Day inside a Bronx apartment. The NYPD says it happened inside 2755 Dewey Ave. in the Throggs Neck section just before 10 a.m. Mark Lowe is accused of attacking his 59-year-old father with an unknown object....
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC shooting victim dies after walking into hospital

NEW YORK - The NYPD says a 32-year-old man died after walking inside a Bronx Hospital with a gunshot wound. It happened just after midnight on Saturday at Lincoln Medical Center. New York City Police say that Derek Davis, of College Ave. in the Bronx, walked into the hospital with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man dies after walking into Bronx hospital with gunshot wounds: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man died after he walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds overnight, police said Saturday. Derek Davis, 32, went to Lincoln Hospital with multiple bullet wounds to his chest and stomach at around 12:30 a.m., according to authorities. He was rushed to surgery, and a few minutes […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police: 12-year-old, 38-year-old woman groped by same suspect in separate Brooklyn incidents

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man they say groped at least two people, including a 12-year-old girl. They say the 12-year-old was accosted on June 12 just after 8 p.m. in a supermarket on Livonia Avenue near Rockaway Avenue in Brooklyn. Police say the same suspect accosted a 38-year-old woman on June 14 at 11 a.m. on Rockaway Avenue and Belmont Avenue.The suspect is believed to be in his 20s and has a tattoo on the right side of his face near his eye. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy