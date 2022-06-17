ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Events begin to mark Juneteenth across the area

By CBS New York Team
 2 days ago

Juneteenth events begin across our area 00:34

NEW YORK -- Events will be held across the area Friday to celebrate Juneteenth .

The holiday is coming up Sunday, and will be officially observed on Monday.

13th Annual Juneteenth New York Festival kicks off this weekend 07:17

The East New York Juneteenth Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Prince Joshua Avitto Community Center.

In Newark, the Juneteenth March and Rally for Reparations, Justice and Democracy is set for noon on Springfield Avenue.

In Westchester County, young people in the foster care system will mark Juneteenth with a celebration at the Children's Village in Dobbs Ferry.

CLICK HERE for other events around the area.

