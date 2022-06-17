ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Township, PA

Crumbl Cookies plans grand opening at The Strip in Jackson Township on June 24

By Kelsey Davis, The Repository
JACKSON TWP. — The wait is almost over. Crumbl Cookies has announced it will have a grand opening at 8 a.m. June 24 at its store at 6791 Strip Ave. NW.

The store is owned and operated by Canton natives and cousins Evelyn Satuala and Erika Molina.

"We lived together in Utah for one year and fell in love with Crumbl's cookies," the pair said in a prepared statement. "When we found out Crumbl was founded by two cousins, we knew we had to be part of the magic. We are so excited to make Crumbl a Canton staple!"

At every Crumbl store, staff members mix, bake and prepare cookies fresh in an open kitchen for customers to watch.

"Having our customers see every cookie being made is one of the best experiences of our stores," Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl co-founder and COO, said in the statement.

This will be Stark County's first Crumbl location and Ohio's 16th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iDO0F_0gDnKbxQ00

The menu for the grand opening will include six of the more than 200 rotating flavors Crumbl offers, including the award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. Also available will be Crumbl Cream, Crumbl's gourmet ice cream, and cold, refreshing milk.

Crumbl's specialty cookies include Cornbread, Cookies and Cream, S'mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake and Galaxy Brownie.

Customers can order in-person at the store or on the Crumbl app for delivery, store pickup or shipping. Catering options are also available.

Crumbl Cookies will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

