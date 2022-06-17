ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bam Rodriguez: I Feel Good At 115; Here To Stay, This Title Isn't Going Anywhere

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez has comfortably grown into his new role as a top junior bantamweight. The unbeaten WBC 115-pound titlist was a little heavier than challenger and former two-time champ Srisaket Sor Rungvisai for their 30-day safety weight check ahead of their upcoming title fight. Rodriguez (15-0, 11KOs) weighed 125 pounds...

