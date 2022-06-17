ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan gas prices remain historically high, but expert predicts costs to drop by July 4

By Robin Murdoch
Cover picture for the articleALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - At a gas station in Allen Park, drivers could get gas for $4.99 a gallon. The average gas prices in Metro Detroit Friday are around $5.29 a gallon. That's actually a bit lower than Thursday when they eclipsed $5.30. Could this be the beginning of...

patriot46097
2d ago

Excited about 4.75 gas. Gimmie a break.This is the US....gas should never exceed 2.50 a gallon. Good job brandon

CBS Detroit

Analyst: Michigan Gas Prices To Drop Below $5 This Weekend

(CBS DETROIT) — Although Michigan gas prices have reached $5, Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy says they may soon fall below that. On Friday, the state’s average gas price is $5.19 a gallon, which is 2 cents less than a week ago. The national average sits at exactly $5, according to AAA. “No one should be in a rush to fill their gas tank- prices in most areas of the US will be coming down in the days and weeks ahead (things could shift, so stay tuned), but we could drop back to a national average of $4.75-$4.85/gal by July 4 if nothing changes,” De Haan said in a tweet. According to AAA, the demand for gasoline slightly declined from 9.2 million barrels to 9.09 million barrels. Officials say the demand for gas helped to limit pump price increases; however “as crude oil prices remain volatile, the price per gallon for gasoline will likely remain elevated.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
K102.5

June 20 & 21 are Clean Air Action Days in West Michigan

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared a Clean Air Action Day for elevated levels of ozone Monday, June 20, and Tuesday, June 21, 2022. A Clean Air Action Day means that ozone levels within several West Michigan counties are expected to be in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range according to the National Weather Service.
New Federal, State Funding Could Finally Bring Ann Arbor-Traverse City Train To Fruition

The wheels are rolling on an ongoing effort to establish passenger rail service between Traverse City and the Detroit/Ann Arbor area. Traverse City’s Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities has been working for years to get that rail project – dubbed A2TC – off the ground. COVID-19 delayed the effort, and there hasn’t been much publicly visible progress since. But a new infusion of funding for Michigan railroad improvements – with more money likely on the way in the 2023 state budget – is pushing the A2TC project back into the limelight.
1470 WFNT

20 Minute Dundee Michigan Fireworks Show Goes Off in Just 30 Seconds

A fireworks display in Southeast Michigan that was supposed to go on for about 20 minutes was over almost as soon as it started. The whole thing lasted just over 30 seconds. Those who were in attendance at the Dundee Mayfly Music Festival, held at the city's Wolverine Park Friday night (6/17) were expecting to see a fireworks display that was billed to be a 20-minute show.
US 103.1

Five City Names that Michiganders Say Wrong!

With cities like Christmas, Bad Axe, Hell, and Paradise, there are no surprises when it comes to unusual and unique names in the state of Michigan. As a recent transplant, it is extremely hard and extremely funny to hear me pronounce these names. Luckily, I have a friend from Michigan, Laura, and Joe to help out.
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Up in Smoke: The Business of Cannabis in Detroit is a Disaster

The state of Michigan recorded $163 million in recreational marijuana revenues last month. But in Detroit, there are 63 licensed dispensaries, and none sell recreational marijuana.  The disparity comes after two years of city officials trying to oversee only an adult-use market in Detroit and reflect the city’s demographics, giving special treatment to long-time residents […] The post Up in Smoke: The Business of Cannabis in Detroit is a Disaster appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Brownstown Township man sells his plasma to pay for gas

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The $2 of added costs that drivers are paying per gallon is adding up to hair-raising numbers that some are seeing at the pump. For those with long commutes or who own SUVs, it's not out of the ordinary to see triple digit dollar signs.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan now recognizes Juneteenth as state holiday

LANSING, Mich. – A proclamation was issued declaring June 19, 2022, as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II issued the proclamation jointly on June 19, 2022. “Juneteenth marks a crucial day in our nation’s history to recognize the important progress...
At least 50 mushroom species in Michigan are toxic, some fatal

As summertime rolls around, maybe you’re thinking of trying a new activity, like mushroom hunting. You’ve been hearing about these “morel mushrooms” for what seems like forever, and you decide it’s time to find and try them for yourself. But, before you head out into...
Crain's Detroit Business

Commentary: Michigan needs a million more people. Here's how we get there.

There's no way around it — Michigan needs a million more people. During the "lost decade" (2005-2015), Michigan lost population and nearly a million jobs. We lost skilled, educated, and talented Michigan workers to opportunities in other states. As a result, our schools today have fewer kids sitting in...
