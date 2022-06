WEST GLACIER, Mont. [June 15, 2022] – Yesterday afternoon at approximately 12:36 pm, Glacier National Park dispatch was notified that a 25-year-old male bicyclist had activated his GPS tracking device to signal for help in the North Fork area of the park. Alex Minge of Riverton, WY was participating in the Tour Divide 2022 bikepacking race that spans from Canada to New Mexico when he wrecked his bicycle, lost his way trying got get back and encountered flood waters in the Kishenehn Drainage.

