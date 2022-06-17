ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago First Alert Weather: Heat wave over; sunny weekend ahead

By Benjamin leo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS)– The heat wave is finally over. Friday will be mostly...

What is the longest stretch that Chicago has ever gone with no rain?

What is the longest stretch that Chicago has ever gone with no rain?. The record for no precipitation is 22 days, September 2-23, 1979. Rain on the 1st brought 0.01 inch and a trace fell on the 24th. Another trace of rain fell on the 30th, so the total precipitation for the month was a meager 0.01 inch. September of 1979 stands as the driest month in Chicago weather history. Chicago’s longest stretch of days with no measurable precipitation (that is, absolutely dry days or days with only a trace) occurred from January 7 through February 5, 1919 — a period of 30 consecutive days. Eight days recorded traces and 20 days had no precipitation. January 6 brought 0.10 inch, as snow, and February 6 had 0.01 inch, also as snow.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Relief from the heat is on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear skies and breezy tonight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Low to mid 60s in the western suburbs.Sunny skies, dry and not as hot for Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.A northeast wind off the lake will make for a much cooler Saturday. Highs will be in the low 70s, but only in the 60s near the lake. Turning hotter again starting Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. Mid 90s and more humid for early next week.TONIGHT: Clear skies and breezy. Low 69°FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High 84°SATURDAY: Sunny and cooler. High 72°
