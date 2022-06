Dr. Ben Carson illustrated the significance of teaching history properly during an appearance on "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy." Sunday marked Juneteenth, a federal holiday that commemorates the day slaves learned about the Emancipation Proclamation and the end of slavery in 1865. In regard to the holiday, Carson emphasized its importance noting "There’s so much progress that’s been made" since that time.

POLITICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO