Juneteenth 2022 is Sunday, June 19, and there are plenty of events planned in the surrounding days. The University of South Alabama Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the Office of Community Engagement are collaborating with the City of Mobile to host several events for Juneteenth, including a month-long Juneteenth Book Chat about the New York Times Bestseller “On Juneteenth” by Author Annette Gordon-Reed, winner of the Pulitzer Prize. The same evening of the book chat kick-off will be a panel discussion later that evening.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO