Elon Musk has responded to a video that appeared to show Twitter staff concerned about his takeover of the company.In what appeared to be leaked video of internal Slack conversations, Twitter staff expressed a number of concerns about Mr Musk’s direction for the company. Employees seemingly pointed to concerns about Mr Musk’s statements on trans people and his other positions.Mr Musk responded with only one word: “interesting”. He gave no indication on his position on the questions raised or whether he intended to respond to the staff.Interesting— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2022Mr Musk’s comments come amid another controversy about...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO