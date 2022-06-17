ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Community news, June 17, 2022

Antelope Valley Press
 2 days ago

The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance, Fridays, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9. Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30. The first and third Fridays of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and...

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Antelope Valley Press

Valley prepares to celebrate Juneteenth

LANCASTER — Live music, poetry, dancing, games, drum making and educational programming will be on hand, this weekend, at three Juneteenth celebrations in Lancaster and Lake Los Angeles. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Lancaster planning for project investments

LANCASTER — The city will invest an estimated $191 million over the next three years, including $44 million on 22 projects for the Fiscal Year 2022-23 proposed budget that include improvements at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, Lancaster Performing Arts Center, city streets and right-of-way, and facilities and fixtures.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

School districts offering summer meals to children

LANCASTER — Eastside Union School District, Lancaster School District, Palmdale School District and the Los Angeles County Library are offering free meals to kids and teens 18 and younger, this summer. Eastside Union School District’s free meal program is offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday,...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Senior menu, June 19, 2022

Antelope Valley Senior Services and the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging offer meals to senior citizens 60 and older for $3.50 (for home-delivered meals) at these locations:. Antelope Valley Senior Center, 777 West Jackman St., Lancaster. Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9, Palmdale. Jackie Robinson Park,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lancaster, CA
Local
California Government
Lancaster, CA
Government
Palmdale, CA
Government
City
Palmdale, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Religion bulletin board, June 18, 2022

LANCASTER — First Church of Christ, Scientist, 44802 Fern Ave., maintains a reading room — a bookstore and a library — at the east entrance that is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. A wide selection of Christian...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Lancaster deputy mayor hired to represent Wilk

LANCASTER — Lancaster Deputy Mayor Shawntwayne “Shawn” Cannon is now a field representative for state Sen. Scot Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, Wilk announced, Friday. “Shawn has a huge passion for service and, as a young person, is committed to ensuring our community continues to be a place we want to call home,” Wilk said. “I am so pleased to welcome him to Team Wilk.”
LANCASTER, CA
theavtimes.com

Palmdale, Lancaster city halls to close for Juneteenth observation

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s administrative and business offices, South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), Palmdale Playhouse, Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, Chimbole Cultural Center, and Palmdale City Library will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth. Palmdale’s administrative and business offices will reopen Tuesday, June 21, at 7:30 a.m.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Consultant to help city finish warehouse

PALMDALE — The City Council, on Thursday, agreed to contract with a consultant to complete the environmental permitting for a planned 1.05-million-square-foot warehouse at the southeast corner of Columbia Way (Avenue M) and 10th Street West. The item was approved without discussion as part of the consent agenda, on...
PALMDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballroom Dance#Dance Club#Paddle Tennis#Palmdale Fun#Country Western#Vets4veterans#Learn
avdailynews.com

Lancaster Juneteenth Celebration: It’s a Family Reunion

Lancaster, Ca.-Join us on Sunday, June 19 for the inaugural, community-sponsored Lancaster Juneteenth Celebration: It’s a Family Reunion! The City, local businesses, and organizations such as Boss Kids Braiding Academy, the Antelope Valley Chapter of the NAACP, Natural Givers, and residents of the Antelope Valley have come together to plan this important celebration. Although President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863 to “free all persons held as slaves,” it was not until two and a half years later on June 19, 1865 when Federal troops marched into Galveston, Texas, that slaves in the last Confederate state learned of their freedom. This milestone event, followed by the passage of the 13th Amendment, officially marked the end of slavery in the United States. Our community partners invite you to join them in establishing the celebration of Juneteenth as a Lancaster tradition. Because the holiday coincides with Father’s Day this year, the event also honors fathers through the Black family reunion tradition. Following emancipation, reunions emerged as a way for former slaves to reconnect with family members they had been separated from. Today, reunions continue as an intergenerational celebration of community, fellowship, and heritage. Although COVID-19 prevented everyone from reuniting with family and friends the last two years, we invite all members of the community to attend this free, “family reunion” style celebration of freedom and fatherhood. The celebration will include an early morning worship service, educational programming on Juneteenth, family-friendly games and activities, food, music, dancing, a car show competition, and so much more. Break out your matching family t-shirts, grab your picnic blanket, and let’s come together in the spirit of family, community, and most importantly, freedom.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Reflecting on more than a decade at the Children’s Center

For the past 11 years, I have had the pleasure of leading The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley (CCAV). When I was invited to apply for the executive director role, in 2011, I wasn’t sure if my background as a school district superintendent would be applicable to an organization tasked with preventing child abuse and caring for children who have experienced trauma.
KIDS
Antelope Valley Press

Trash collection fees going up

PALMDALE — The City Council, on Thursday, approved a 25% rate hike for residential trash collection services — and smaller increases for commercial and industrial services — to accommodate the state’s new regulations for separating all organics from other trash for recycling. The rate increases for...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Boardroom to bear Knudson’s name

LANCASTER — The future boardroom in the future Cedar Hall building at Antelope Valley College will be named after retiring AV College President Edward Knudson. Antelope Valley Community College District’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution to name the boardroom after Knudson, on Monday night. The resolution also appointed Knudson as president emeritus.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Antelope Valley Press

Measure AV grants remain in limbo

PALMDALE — The controversy over awarding grants using funds from Measure AV to local nonprofits continued, with no end in sight, this week. After hearing nearly three hours of public comment focused primarily on the grants program, over two days, the Council could not vote on the matter — or several other items — because only three members were present, on Thursday: Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa and Council members Juan Carrillo and Laura Bettencourt.
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

City selects less expensive trash service

After decades of partnering with Waste Management, the Santa Clarita City Council decided Tuesday to go with a new solid waste collection service for local residents. For at least the next 10 years, garbage collection in the city will now be handled by Burrtec Waste Industries Inc., which offered both residential and commercial waste disposal at a cheaper monthly rate than that of Waste Management and Athens Services, the two other companies involved in the bidding process.
longbeachlocalnews.com

Long Beach Opening New Aquatic Playground this Summer

The City of Long Beach is inviting the public to the grand opening of its newest beach attraction, an inflatable aquatic playground known as the “Wibit.” The celebration will take place in the sand at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Alamitos Beach, south of Ocean Boulevard and east of Shoreline Drive, between Fifth and Sixth places.
LONG BEACH, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Fun for your four-legged friends

PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale will host several Dog Days of Summer events at Yellen Dog Park. The dog park, at 5100 East Ave. S. in Palmdale, provides separate enclosures for big and small dogs that allow dogs to socialize freely and make new friends. The scheduled events...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Angry residents force city to wait on attorney hire

PALMDALE — The City Council declined to take the scheduled action to hire an interim city attorney, after hearing from a number of angry residents about the candidate, who in the past was involved in suing the city over California Voting Rights Act violations. The closed session agenda for...
PALMDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy