Oregon State

Oregon overdoses soar after drug decriminalization

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJun. 17, 2022 - 04:04 - KTTH Seattle...

BB Stacker
2d ago

good leave them where they lay until the overdose symptoms go away. let it run its course.

opb.org

Governor candidates make rare pitch to Eastern Oregon

None of the three major candidates for governor hail from Eastern Oregon, but they all took their best shot at connecting with the audience at the Eastern Oregon Economic Summit in Hermiston Friday. The three former legislators running for Oregon’s top job – Republican Christine Drazan, unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson...
HERMISTON, OR
nwpb.org

Northwest rents continue to rise, especially in Oregon and Idaho

Correspondent Lauren Paterson reports on what the latest data on average rent reveals. (Runtime :54) Rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment have increased by an average of 46% in Oregon, 31% in Washington, and 45% in Idaho since last year. “But that rate of increase in Idaho is up above...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

‘Everybody you know is getting infected’: Why Oregon is awash in unreported COVID-19 infections

Todd Ouzts let his guard down this week for perhaps the first time in two years and quickly regretted it. After spending most of the pandemic isolated at home with his wife, Ouzts went to a Home Depot Monday, maskless, to buy a garage door opener. The 60-year-old semi-retired stop-motion animator had already received four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and figured he was as prepared as he could be to transition back to a more normal life.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Chinese mining history in Eastern Oregon uncovered

CANYON CITY – There will be a program on June 24th called “Uncovering the History of Chinese Mining in Eastern Oregon”at the Canyon City Community Hall. It’s free, open to the public, and is presented by researchers Don Hann and Katie Withee. Find the release from the Oregon Historical Society below:
CANYON CITY, OR
