Oregon overdoses soar after drug decriminalization
Jun. 17, 2022 - 04:04 - KTTH Seattle...video.foxnews.com
Jun. 17, 2022 - 04:04 - KTTH Seattle...video.foxnews.com
good leave them where they lay until the overdose symptoms go away. let it run its course.
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6