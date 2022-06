Parts of the UK are set to swelter in a second heatwave within days as temperatures climb back to 28C later this week.The Met Office said Britain would mostly enjoy a dry and sunny few days ahead after thunderstorms and lightning over the weekend.Parts of Sussex, Kent, Essex and Suffolk encountered bouts of lightning as temperatures dropped last week’s heatwave, which brought three consecutive hottest days of the year.While last weeks peaks of more than 32C are not set to be repeated, the upcoming week’s weather will again be warm with temperatures expected to peak at 28C in London...

