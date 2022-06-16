Infrastructure confusion driving bike crashes

Recent bike tragedies, including one that killed a 3-year-old last week , have shined a new light on local bike safety.

Why it matters: Many Chicagoans have conflicting ideas on bike infrastructure rules, which is confusion that could cost more lives.

For example, a ComEd truck was reportedly blocking a bike lane at the scene of last week's crash.

The company said it had a permit to work in the area, but Chicago Department of Transportation officials responded by saying permits that allow vehicles to block bike lanes don't exist.

By the numbers: The most recent local analysis from Chicago's Active Transportation Alliance shows 2,816 annual bike crashes, 2,635 injuries and 13 deaths, but that's using 2016 data.

Nationally, early estimates of bike crashes in 2021 show a 5% increase from 2020, according to the Department of Transportation.

A 2022 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report shows that compared to 2011, cyclist fatalities in 2020 increased 38%, from 682 to 938.

What they're saying: "The most common cause of a crash where the bicyclist is at fault is when [cyclists] ride the wrong way against traffic," David Simmons, executive director of Ride Illinois, said on WBEZ's " Reset ."

And when the driver is at fault, it's generally "when a motorist misjudges a cyclist's speed and speeds up to make a right turn and causes a crash at an intersection."

Of note: The NHTSA report found that:

More than a quarter of crashes happen at intersections.

Bicyclist deaths were 7 times higher for males than for females in 2020.

One in four fatal bike crashes in 2020 involved a bicyclist who had been drinking alcohol.

Between the lines: Drivers and bicyclists could both benefit from some basic rules, laws and tips .

By law, Illinois drivers must give cyclists at least 3 feet of room on the street as they pass, even if that means waiting until it's safe to move into the next lane.

The "Idaho stop" — when bikers yield but don't stop at a stop sign — is not legal. State lawmakers blocked it again in February despite studies showing it actually increases safety .

You can reduce door accidents with the " Dutch reach ," where motorists look over their shoulder for bikes before opening a door to the street.

For more on different types of local bike infrastructure, check out our story with advocate and journalist John Greenfield.

Be smart: Test your bike and motorist safety knowledge with this Ride Illinois quiz .