Theater & Dance

New Second City show delivers

By Justin Kaufmann
Axios Chicago
Axios Chicago
 3 days ago

👋 Hi, Justin here! I had a chance to see the new Second City mainstage revue, " Do the Right Thing, No Worries If Not ."

Context: Second City has long been an economic engine for tourism. After a tumultuous 2020 , it was sold in 2021 to a private-equity firm based in NYC.

Quick take: Directed by the great Jen Ellison, the new revue features a strong cast that will no doubt be entertaining us on streaming services for years to come.

  • Notable sketches include a thespian using stage combat to fend off a robbery, a French cabaret earthworm crooning about the simple things in life, and a dinosaur gynecologist (dinocologist) having trouble with their hands.

Yes, but: While Second City always has something to say about politics, specifically Chicago's brand, the new cast steers clear of taking on big issues like wars, gun violence or the upcoming elections. Also omitted: the pandemic.

  • Maybe the show wants to be an escape from the world we live in. But with new owners, the hope is that's not a directive from on high.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: I saw my first Second City show when I was 15. On stage, a young Steve Carell made my eyes light up. So when I watched my (almost) 15-year-old's eyes go wide right before a huge belly laugh, it made me realize how important Second City has been for generations here.

  • Second City has work to do to make its company inclusive and fair . But it doesn't have to work on being Chicago. It's been there all along.

Axios Chicago

Your guide to Chicago's best bagels

After Justin picked Kaufman's Deli in Skokie and Monica picked Taste of New York in Wrigleyville, we asked for your bagel suggestions. As always, you came through:John M.: "Best bagels are at New York Bagel and Bialy on Touhy in Lincolnwood. The store is open literally 24/7, 365 days a year. Going there at midnight on Tuesday (for example) is just a part of the experience."Travis G., Monica H., Jerry S., John K., John O., Robert G., Stephanie G. and Garry J. agree.Nathan G.: "My wife has been basically living off of bagels and lox from Once Upon A Bagel...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

How to hit all the festivals this weekend

👋 Hi, Justin here. Several music and street festivals return this weekend after pandemic postponements. The intrigue: There's no way to hit up all of them … or is there?. Here's a plan to hit (almost) all of this weekend's festivals and properly showcase summer in the Chi.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Is Chicago really a hellhole?

At the recent GOP gubernatorial debate, downstate candidate Darren Bailey derided Chicago as a "hellhole."Why it matters: For starters, the comment rankles unabashed Chicago-lovers like us. But it could also prove a questionable strategy in a state where three-quarters of the population resides in the Chicago metro area, and almost a fourth lives in the city.By the numbers: Chicago ranked as the 10th most popular place to move in the nation in 2021, according to a recent analysis of truck rental data by Penske. It's the first year our hellhole has cracked the top 10 since 2015.And last fall Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

Best Day Ever: Puja Mohindra

Netflix is renewing "The Lincoln Lawyer" for a second season, which is great news for Chicago actor Puja Mohindra. She plays Sonia Patel on the show. What she's saying: "I got the audition on a Thursday evening, taped it Friday afternoon," Mohindra tells Axios."A week later, I was shooting with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in Los Angeles. I think my story is an example that you don't need to live in LA or New York to work in TV and film." The latest: Mohindra, who grew up in the western suburbs, was just named one of the top 20 Indian actresses to...
CHICAGO, IL
Decider.com

How Starz’s ‘Becoming Elizabeth’ Uses Real History to Bring Legends to Life

A Tudor drama without Henry VIII might sound like a sleepy affair, but Starz‘s new series Becoming Elizabeth proves that nothing could be further from the truth. Set during the chaotic aftermath of the tyrant’s rule, the series follows young Princess Elizabeth (Alicia von Rittberg) as she attempts to navigate deadly politics, sibling rivalries, and her own burgeoning sexual desires. Orbiting this far more naive version of the iconic monarch are a cast of characters who are usually flattened into unflattering stereotypes. Starz’s Becoming Elizabeth might change the way you see the legendary Virgin Queen, but it will definitely ask you...
TV SERIES
SFGate

Preschool Fare, Short Docs Stand Out at Annecy MIFA TV Pitch

Preschool fare and short-form docs ruled the roost at this year’s MIFA TV pitch session, with more than half the projects boasting episodes running under eight minutes in length, and nearly just as many titles aimed at the under-five crowd. Of the nine projects pitched, the preschool series “Yukon:...
TV & VIDEOS
Axios Chicago

Look back at Chicago's beaches over the years

Area beaches open today!Here's a look back at our city enjoying what Lake Michigan has to offer. Happy summer, Chicago. The same Oak Street scene 90 years later. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios Kids bury a friend up to his neck in the sand at 57th Street Beach in 1987. Photo: Stephen Marc/Chicago History Museum/Getty Images A woman applies suntan lotion to her friend's back at North Avenue Beach in 1958. Photo: Underwood Archives/Getty Images Chicago families at 12th Street Beach in 1973. Photo: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Leslee Ditka wails after her first dunking at North Avenue Beach in 1948. Photo: Bettmann Archives/Getty Images Justin and Monica working remotely at Montrose Beach in 2021. Photo: A random person who thankfully didn't steal our phone
CHICAGO, IL
