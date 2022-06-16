Single-use plastic banned from Illinois state parks

Gov. J.B. Pritzker quietly signed a bill last week banning single-use plastic in hundreds of state parks and natural areas .

Why it matters: Most single-use plastic is neither biodegradable nor recyclable. When offered in state parks, it often creates piles of trash in places that are supposed to be protected.

How it works: Starting in 2023, the state has to offer either compostable or recyclable foodware in state parks and natural areas.

The rule will extend to vendors with contracts at state parks, like concession stands, that renew on or after Jan. 1, 2024.

What they're saying: "It's simple: Eliminating plastic use at our parks is a small step we can take to make a big difference," bill sponsor State Sen. Julie Morrison tells Axios.

"By implementing more biodegradable and reusable alternatives to plastic, we can put our communities on a path toward sustainability."

What's next: Environmental advocates will be pushing for more.