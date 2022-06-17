ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Friday's weather

 2 days ago
Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Clear, with a low around 73. South southeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Saturday. Sunny and...

Great Bend, Kansas

