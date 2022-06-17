Friday's weather
Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Clear, with a low around 73. South southeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Saturday. Sunny and...greatbendpost.com
Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Clear, with a low around 73. South southeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Saturday. Sunny and...greatbendpost.com
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0