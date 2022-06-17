ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Friday, June 17 morning forecast

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cAQP4_0gDnGZiK00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hot temperatures still plague Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley but meteorologist Aaron Boll is calling for possible rain this weekend to help combat the dry environment. Watch as he breaks it all down on Friday, June 17.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
5NEWS

Walmart to open two health clinics in Rogers, Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Walmart will open two health clinics in Rogers and Fort Smith later this summer. The two new clinics are modeled after the Walmart Health clinic in Store No. 4108 on Elm Springs Road in Springdale that opened in July 2020. The retailer is also opening...
FORT SMITH, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Arkansas#Nexstar Media Inc
5NEWS

Crews respond to drowning at Prairie Creek

PRAIRIE CREEK, Ark. — Crews responded to the scene of a drowning at Prairie Creek Marina on Beaver Lake Saturday, June 18, night. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the call came in around 9:30 p.m. The victim is believed to be a Hispanic male between 25 to...
PRAIRIE CREEK, IN
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

NWA celebrates Pride

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands gathered in Fayetteville Saturday to celebrate NWA Pride. The day was full of festivities and the big parade. Stephanie White attended Saturday’s event and said she loved to see all the different people participating in the events. “It’s absolutely amazing to see people who are normally just scared to branch […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Broadway Contracting begins $12.3M renovation for Simmons

The city of Siloam Springs recently issued a building permit to Broadway Contracting of Siloam Springs valued at $12.35 million. The company is using the permit for an improvement project for Simmons Animal Nutrition at 1113 E. Ashley St. The project will include 30,000 square feet of cold storage space...
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR
nwahomepage.com

Dave Van Horn's daughters brag on their dad!

Future service academy cadets send-off celebration. Paintfest at JJ’s Live brings music, dancing, silent …. Fayetteville cemetery honors former enslaved people. Parents respond to FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccines …
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith murder still unsolved after 6 years

FORT SMITH, Ark. — June 18, 2022, marked six years since 22-year-old Jimmy Ray Yocum was killed in Fort Smith. Yocum was stabbed in his apartment on June 18, 2016. Fort Smith Police say they found him stabbed several times in the stomach and back and later died in the hospital.
FORT SMITH, AR
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Fort Smith Arkansas

Although Fort Smith is the fourth largest and second-most populous city in Arkansas, it isn’t a destination that often appears on most travel plans, much like most of the state. This is a real shame as there are quite a few exciting things to do in Fort Smith, especially for those interested in history.
FORT SMITH, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy