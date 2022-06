Check out how to properly use cheat meals to lose fat faster, selected and explained by Jeremy Ethier. How to Properly Use Cheat Meals to Lose Fat Faster. “Cheat meals can help boost your fat loss results as opposed to hinder them. How? And how does The Rock incorporate his cheat meals? Well, first off and arguably most importantly is the psychological benefit having cheat meals while cutting provide. You’ll exhibit long-term adherence and enjoyment to your diet when you have these planned ‘refeed day’ to work towards in your workout meal plan and look forward to. Second, the temporary increase in calories and carbs by adding a cheat meal into your meal plan to get ripped has been shown to lead to better appetite suppression, higher energy expenditure, and increased performance in the following days. So how can you now go about incorporating cheat days into your plan properly?”

