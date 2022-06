The search continued Sunday morning for an Atlanta man who has gone missing and is presumed drowned on Lake Lanier. Officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said 29-year-old Kaiyan Ding went overboard from a boat near Holiday Marina about 2 p.m. Saturday. The DNR and Hall County Fire Rescue searched for the man with SONAR in water that's 60 to 100 feet deep. Game wardens were back on the lake at 8 a.m. Sunday and are continuing the search.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO