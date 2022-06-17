ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have You Always Wanted To Try Yoga? Dip Your Toes Into This 19-Minute Flow for Beginners

By Hannah Schneider
 2 days ago
When it comes to finding a movement practice that is right for you, experimenting is one of the best things you can do. Beginner classes, routines, and breakdowns are sometimes the best way to dip your toes in the water of a new activity.

If you've ever wanted to get a glimpse of the world of yoga, the latest episode of Good Moves is designed specifically for newbies. After just 19 minutes of beginner-level, full-body positions, you'll be feeling relaxed, motivated, and have better idea of what yoga is all about. The thoughtful, encouraging BK Yoga Club instructors Paris Alexandra and Alicia Ferguson guide you through a series of yoga basics, reminding you to tap into that "beginner's mindset" throughout.

According to the Indian government's Ministry of External Affairs, yoga is an ancient tradition rooted in promoting a sacred connection between the mind and body. Although fitness and health benefits are part of what you can reap from a regular practice, the physical postures—known as asanas—are only one of eight pillars of yoga, which also include meditation, breath work, and attitudes toward our environment. It's important to acknowledge that, although it is frequently promoted as a fitness activity, yoga has significant cultural history and spiritual significance to many people around the world.

"Yoga is about harmonizing oneself with the universe," the website of India's MEA shares. "Yoga does not adhere to any particular religion, belief system or community; it has always been approached as a technology for inner wellbeing."

And according to the Mayo Clinic, the wellness benefits are numerous. Yoga can improve strength, balance, and flexibility, while potentially relieving stress and bodily pain. It also relaxes our nervous system, which can improve sleep and mood, and other physiological symptoms.

This beginner yoga routine begins in a comfortable seated position—whatever that looks like for you—reaching your arms up and over your head to one side at a time, then stretching forward. All the while, Alexandra and Ferguson suggest you allow your mind to focus on the present, and for your breathing to be intentionally slow and deep. They also remind you that the routine is about what makes you feel good, so there are many variations of the stretches throughout the video—whether they're done standing, sitting, or on your knees—to optimize your comfort.

You'll be introduced to classic yoga poses like cat-cow, child's pose, and sun salutations before the routine comes full circle by ending in the same seated position that you started in. Optional yoga blocks are used by the instructors, but don't worry if you don't have any at home—you can substitute in books, or skip them altogether.

Intrigued? Hit the mat and press play for a calm intro to a beloved movement practice.

Intimidated—but Intrigued—by Pilates? This Foundations Routine Is for You

I remember the first time I showed up to a Pilates class. It was in Park Slope, Brooklyn, and I had zero clue what Pilates even was at the time, but I'd decided to try it out through ClassPass. When I hiked up the four floors of stairs to the petite air-conditioned studio, I was shocked and confused to be met with a room full of strange-looking contraptions. So confused that I actually checked the app to see if I had the wrong address. I didn’t.
BROOKLYN, NY
‘Dopamine Dressing’ Is a New Fashion Concept Your Brain Will Love

Outside the confines of a dress code, your mood likely has some influence over your outfit choices. For instance, on a day when you wake up feeling blah, you’re probably more apt to slap on some jeans and a basic white T-shirt than, say, a dress in your favorite color. But as of late, there’s a new concept in fashion that’s all about reverse-engineering that pathway—and using an outfit to actively influence your mood. Rooted in elements of color and fashion psychology, “dopamine dressing,” a term recently dubbed by fashion psychologist Dawnn Karen and dubbed a 2022 trend by Pinterest, says we can use clothing to catalyze the oh-so-coveted dopamine spike, and get a mood boost as a result.
BEAUTY & FASHION
8 Moisturizing Mineral Sunscreens That Will Never, Ever Leave Your Skin Chalky and Dry

In theory, I love mineral sunscreens. Since I'm prone to getting dark spots after pimples, I know that these types of formulas are better for my skin. Unlike chemical sunscreens, which work by absorbing UV rays in a way that can actually trigger hyperpigmentation, mineral blockers physically reflect light from the sun so that it never gets the chance to discolor your complexion. Unfortunately, though, I've historically found most mineral formulas to be wildly drying, which is something my already-dry skin doesn't appreciate. But as more and more brands have started to create moisturizing mineral sunscreens that keep my complexion feeling nourished instead of chalky, it's become increasingly easy to find a product I actually want to use 365 days a year.
SKIN CARE
Nicole Kidman’s Favorite Hair Serum Works To Double the Density of Hair, So It’s No Wonder a Bottle Sells Every 22 Seconds

Nicole Kidman may as well have as many Oscars for her hair as she does for her acting—it's that iconic. Whether she's rocking her natural curls or styling it in a sleek updo, Kidman's hair is known for its epic, seemingly effortless volume. But the actress has noted that, over the years, her strands have gone through a lot—and she's had to re-examine the type of hair products and formulas she uses. Which is what led her to discover Vegamour, a plant-based hair-care line known for its growth-stimulating formulas.
HAIR CARE
This Sparkling Probiotic Lemonade Is So Rich in Gut-Boosting Benefits

Few things in life are as pure as the joy you felt starting a lemonade stand outside of your childhood home, hoping your ice cold cups of citrusy sugar water would bring in enough profits to finally land you that Razor scooter. There was just something so sacred about that neon lime green poster you'd spend hours crafting and the compassion of your kind neighbors as you sat outside for endless hours under the sweltering sun.
FOOD & DRINKS
This Washable Silk Fringe Set Is the Only Kind of Pajamas That Keep Me Cool During a Heatwave

What was it that we used to nickname July as kids? "July Fry"? July Fry is supposed to come after "June Gloom," but seeing as June already has us in the high 80s in Southern California, I've already resigned myself to another hot AF summer. Since I work from home, A/C during the day is essential, but I try to offset the environmental and monetary damage by leaving the windows open and running a fan at night. Except that every single morning, I wake up drenched in sweat.
APPAREL
