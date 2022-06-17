ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Google Doodle pays tribute to U.K. opera singer Amanda Aldridge

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22SzuR_0gDnFf6100

June 17 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle pays tribute to British composer, teacher and opera singer Amanda Aldridge.

The drawing features a portrait of the artist flanked by treble clef music symbols.

Aldridge performed a piano recital at Queens Small Hall, the original home of the BBC Symphony and London Philharmonic Orchestras, on this day in 1911 when she was 45.

As a young woman, Aldridge studied under Swedish soprano Jenny Lind, but a vocal injury prematurely ended her singing career.

The daughter of Ira Aldridge, a Black American Shakespearean actor, and Swedish opera singer Amanda von Brandt, Amanda Aldridge released more than 30 songs and dozens of instrumental tracks under the stage name of Montague Ring.

"Exploring her mixed ethnic heritage through the lens of music, Aldridge combined various rhythmic influences and genres together with poetry from Black American authors to create romantic Parlour music, a popular genre performed in the living rooms of middle-class homes," Google said on its website.

"Aldridge's 1913 piano composition 'Three African Dances,' inspired by West African drumming, became her most famous piece. In addition to her compositions, she taught civil rights activist Paul Robeson and one of America's first great opera singers, Marian Anderson."

Aldridge died in 1956 at the age of 89.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Singer-songwriter Marie Naffah: ‘I like finding the magic in the mundane’

Ennui is the currency of many a great songwriter. Bob Dylan wanted to “bid farewell in the night and be gone”. Iggy Pop was sick “of all the stiffs” and “all the dips”. Harry Nilsson was preoccupied by visions of “sailing on a summer breeze and skipping over the ocean like a stone”. Tracy Chapman dreamt of fast cars and “getting out of here”. West London artist Marie Naffah encapsulates that same, intrinsic need to escape the suffocating city and explore the unknown. She was 14 when she wrote her first song, about an imagined heartbreak (she hadn’t experienced the...
MUSIC
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Aldridge
Person
Ira Aldridge
Person
Paul Robeson
Person
Marian Anderson
Person
Jenny Lind
UPI News

Angela Bassett: Juneteenth is 'for anyone who has felt unseen'

June 17 (UPI) -- Fox and Tubi shared a Juneteenth message from 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett on Friday. Juneteenth is Sunday with observances continuing on Monday. "My ancestors contributed to this great nation," Bassett said in the video. "Their freedoms were beginning to be open and presented in this country. Juneteenth, it's a celebratory day."
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jean-Louis Trintignant Dies: French Actor Known For ‘Amour’, ‘Z’ & ‘The Conformist’ Was 91

Click here to read the full article. Jean-Louis Trintignant, the Cesar-winning actor and star of French classics such as Amour, Z and The Conformist, has died aged 91. The iconic actor, also known for Three Colors: Red and A Man and a Woman, died on Friday at his home in southern France, his wife and agent Marianne Hoepfner confirmed to Agence France Presse. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery In a long and varied career, he appeared in more than 130 films and played numerous stage roles. He was a three-time Cesar Best Actor winner — for Three Colors: Red, Fiesta and Amour, his most recent win in...
NFL
CBS News

Father and son: A.J. Croce performs Jim Croce's music

The singer-songwriter lost his dad in a plane crash before he turned two, temporarily lost his sight when he was four, and lost his wife to a heart condition. Now 50, musician and songwriter A.J. Croce is turning to the music that his father, Jim Croce, had made famous, and in the process is embracing his father's legacy – and his own. Correspondent Jim Axelrod reports.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Korean, 18, triumphs at Van Cliburn

The little-known Yunchan Lim of South Korea last night defeated a field of experienced Slavs with a storming performance of Rachmaninov’s third concerto that won him the gold medal of the Van Cliburn competition. The judges, chaired by Marin Alsop, did not need long to decide. Yunchan, a student...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera Singers#Google Doodle#Parlour Music#British#The Bbc Symphony#Swedish#Black American#West African
Pitchfork

Santigold Announces New Album Spirituals, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Santigold has announced her first studio album in six years. Spirituals is the follow-up to 2016’s 99¢ and it arrives September 9 via Santigold’s own label Little Jerk. Spirituals features a slew of producers and contributors such as Rostam, Boys Noize, Dre Skull, P2J, Nick Zinner, SBTRKT, JakeOne, Illangelo, Doc McKinney, Psymun, Ricky Blaze, Lido, Ray Brady, and Ryan Olson. Today, Santigold has released “Ain’t Ready” from the forthcoming LP, along with a music video set in an interrogation room. Check it out below, and scroll down for the album art and tracklist.
MUSIC
NPR

Los Llanos are home to cowboys. Cimarrón's music complicates that image

If you ask someone about los Llanos — the plains region shared across Venezuela and Colombia — they might talk to you about cowboys. Or at least their modern-day equivalent: ranchers who ride horseback, herd cattle (oftentimes barefoot) and who also play music. For centuries, the folkloric style...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

The New, London Made-to-Order Label Sanne Is All Haste, and No Waste

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Lena McCroary, the founder and creative director of Sanne, is looking to the past, and taking tips from Savile Row to fashion a future as a womenswear designer in London. The designer, who studied at Central Saint Martins and trained on Savile Row, creates made-to-order clothing for clients, which she’s able to produce quickly, by hand, in a workshop in Battersea, London.More from WWDCentral Saint Martins MA Fashion 2022Central Saint Martins RTW Fall 2020Bold Ideas at Central Saint Martins BA Fashion Show She can turn around an order in five days, and sources...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

‘It’s like a rock opera’: Converge’s Jacob Bannon and Chelsea Wolfe stir up beautiful metal

Chelsea Wolfe and Jacob Bannon join today’s Zoom call from opposite sides of the US, in opposite situations. She is in her house in California. Everything in it looks white, modern and pristine. He is 3,000 miles away in rural Massachusetts, in his front garden, which is bordered by monolithic red maple trees. His kids are full of beans, and his dog is nipping at his heels.
ROCK MUSIC
WWD

Armani/Silos Stages Exhibition With Magnum Photos

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Giorgio Armani has long expressed his interest and passion for photography and, coinciding with Milan Men’s Fashion Week, the designer unveiled an exhibition highlighting 10 international photographers. “Magnum Photos – Colors, Places, Faces” was inaugurated on Saturday at the designer’s Silos exhibition space. Curated by Armani in collaboration with the famous photo agency, the exhibit is a mix of art and journalism as the photographers, each with their own unique style, share an eye for storytelling, from Christopher Anderson’s focus on China and people’s faces to Newsha Tavakolian and her vision of...
PHOTOGRAPHY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
380K+
Followers
59K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy