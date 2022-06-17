ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Stop! Thief! What You Need to Know About Catalytic Converter Theft

By Nathaniel Ehinger
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is your car louder than it was when you parked it? Its possible you've just become the victim of catalytic converter theft. Learn more here. The post Stop! Thief! What You Need to Know About Catalytic Converter Theft appeared first on...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 3

Related
CBS LA

28 arrested, 112 stolen catalytic converters recovered Inland Empire auto repair shops, recycling businesses

Inspections of dozens of vehicle repair shops throughout the Inland Empire turned up more than 100 stolen catalytic converters and resulted in 28 arrests, authorities said Thursday.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic across Southern California. A number organized theft rings have been taken down, but the Vehicle Dismantler Industrial Strike Team — a task force made up of investigators from the DMV and law enforcement officers from Chino Hills, Chino, Upland, Montclair, Ontario and San Bernardino — recently focused its efforts on the automotive repair shops and recycling facilities that are purchasing the stolen catalytic converters.The strike team conducted business inspections at 64 automotive repair shops and recycling facilities, looking specifically for suspected stolen catalytic converters. Twenty-eight arrests were made, and 112 catalytic converters seized as a result of the inspections, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's Sgt. Ian Golditch. Four citations were also issued by the Department of Toxic Substance Control for environmental violations.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
torquenews.com

Why Your Car is Probably Illegal

Here are some tips on how to stay under the law enforcement radar by avoiding common minor (and not so minor) infractions that can get you pulled over and ticketed. No one likes getting pulled over. But it does happen every now and then and your best recourse is always to remain calm, do as you are told, be respectful and make the best of an unpleasant situation that could turn worse very quickly.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

10 Of The Worst Cars Ever Made

Among the thousands of car models, names like the Ford Mustang and the Porsche 911 stand out as some of the most iconic vehicles ever created. On the other hand, certain cars have been produced that have come off as ridiculous in the long run in terms of design, safety, aesthetics, and feel.
CARS
CBS LA

Thieves drilling directly into vehicle gas tank to steal fuel

Drivers in Fontana and other areas are on the lookout since thieves have begun drilling holes in gas tanks in order steal fuel. They pop open the gas caps and syphon fuel out or crawl underneath the car and drill directly into the gas tank, causing unsuspecting families, who are already feeling the financial pain of high gas prices, to fork out even more money to repair the damage to their vehicle. "I smelled gas and I was like, 'Where is that coming from?' I didn't think anything of it until looked under my car and I was like, 'They're getting our...
FONTANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Theft#Catalytic Converters#Hybrid Cars#Vehicles#Cars Com#Extreme Exhaust Fumes
Motorious

Driver Outruns Cops With One Of The Most Powerful Muscle Cars, Then Runs Out Of Gas

If only the gas tank was bigger, this Hellcat could have pulled off one of the most successful getaways. What would you do with one of the fastest production cars ever made? Well, Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba thought the Dodge Challenger Hellcat could outrun the cops. Not only was he right about the police cars not being able to keep up, thanks to the Hellcat’s top speed of 200-MPH, the helicopters couldn’t keep up either.
CARS
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CNET

The Total Cost of Owning an Electric Car Is Its Secret Weapon

This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. If you're waiting for longer range, faster charging and lower sticker prices before buying an EV,...
CARS
Road & Track

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2022

Last year brought the end to more than 20 vehicles. With 2021 coming to a close, we've gathered the vehicles that won't live to see the 2022 model year. Some, like the Volvo V60 and V90 wagons, will see parts of themselves live on. And arguably the best version of Hyundai's Veloster will continue. Others, like the Volkswagen Passat and Honda Clarity, are gone for good. Read on to see the cars that are meeting their maker come 2022.
CARS
Mental_Floss

What Are Those Spinning Things on Top of UPS Trucks?

For millions of people, the sight of a UPS truck brings as much excitement as an ice cream truck. Drivers in their basic brown attire are usually carrying something you need (or want) from Amazon or other mail-order services. But the trucks have some interesting quirks. For one, drivers don’t...
INDUSTRY
MotorAuthority

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB electric crossover costs $55,550, on sale this summer

Mercedes-Benz is quickly filling out its portfolio of electric vehicles and not every entry is at the top end. The latest arrival is the EQB based on the GLB-Class compact crossover. It starts sales this summer priced at $55,550, including a $1,050 destination charge. Mercedes also has an EQA based on the GLA-Class, though this model isn't available in the U.S. just yet.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Charger Chase Ends Unexpectedly, C8 Drives Through Floods, And Seinfeld’s Porsche Case Is Settled

This week on the Motorious Podcast... A Charger driver makes a fatal mistake, a C8 driving through floods goes viral, Seinfeld’s fake Porsche case is finally settled, and Owen Wilson’s Tesla ends up on blocks. Ford pays out big over fatal car crash, and Ferdinand Porsche’s hoopty tank from WWII are all discussed. Plus, we read your comments and get into our inventory picks of the week. Check it out:
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

114K+
Followers
29K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy