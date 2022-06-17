ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: BJ Hill Makes Fun of Coaches and Teammates During Mic'd Up Session

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ydWpC_0gDnDrVv00

This is hilarious

CINCINNATI — BJ Hill signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Bengals in March. The 27-year-old helped Cincinnati win the AFC Championship last season.

Hill is one of the funnier players on the team. He was mic'd up during a Bengals practice recently and his humor was on full display. Watch video of the session below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Backs Jessie Bates, Wants Star Safety to Get Paid

Odell Beckham Jr. Praises Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow Happy to be Playing Without Brace

Three Free Agents Bengals Should Consider Signing

Former NFL Agent Weighs in on Jessie Bates Future

Here's the Latest on Tee Higgins' Potential Number Change

Cordell Volson Shares Motto That Bengals Fans Will Love

Joe Burrow Named One of NFL's Most Influential People

Offensive Line Ready to Block "However Long It Takes" for Joe Burrow

Bengals' Triplets Ranked Near Top of NFL

Healthier, Leaner Jackson Carman Preparing for Left Guard Competition

Bengals Considered "Most Vulnerable Division Winner"

DJ Reader "Pissed Off" After Pro Bowl Snub

Film Breakdown: Cordell Volson Ready to Push for Starting Left Guard Job?

Joe Burrow Shares What He Wants to Improve About His Game This Season

Joe Burrow Reflects on Final Play of Super Bowl LVI

Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense

Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery

Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary

No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong

Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense

Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks

Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VolunteerCountry

Elite WR Tate Reveals Commitment Announcement Date

Carnell Tate has kept multiple fanbases anxiously awaiting his commitment, and he has now set the timeframe for when it will come. Tate announced earlier this evening on social media that he plans to announce his commitment decision on Monday, June 20th at 1pm ET.  While Tate mentions LSU and ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Yardbarker

Nathaniel Hackett Gets National Attention from NFL Insider

All is well in Broncos Country once again. Gone are the days of wandering the proverbial wasteland in search for a franchise quarterback. General manager George Paton traded for nine-time Pro Bowl and Super Bowl-winning QB Russell Wilson, in addition to hiring a new coaching staff led by Nathaniel Hackett.
DENVER, CO
saturdaytradition.com

2023 3-star DL sets commitment time

2023 DL Tyriq Blanding bluntly announced when he’ll be making his commitment on Friday. It was supposed to take place on Saturday per Brian Dohn of 247Sports, but Blanding has decided to move up the timeline. Blanding is listed as a 3-star DL per the 247Sports Composite. He comes...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes hit impressive milestone for NIL deals

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Top-25 '24 Dylan Harper says two schools standing out; "When I was younger, I was a UNC fan"

Dylan Harper is On3’s No. 22 ranked player in the 2024 class. The 6-foot-5 Harper is the son of five-time NBA Champion Ron Harper. “I can do a little bit of everything,” Harper told On3. “Get people better, pass the ball, shoot, rebound. My jump shot has become a weapon; people can’t go under screens on me now. I watch a lot of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cade Cunningham, bigger guards who use their dribble to get to the rim.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy