Boston, MA

Boston Logan Airport flight cancellations continue Friday after nearly 400 flights disrupted Thursday

By Will Katcher
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
A spike in flight cancellations at Logan International Airport in Boston that began Thursday continued into Friday morning, as possible poor afternoon weather threatened to further complicate the departure schedule for weekend travelers. Nearly 400 outgoing flights were canceled or delayed at the Boston airport on Thursday, one of...

CBS Boston

MBTA commuters will see a lot of changes starting Monday

BOSTON -- Commuters will have to deal with big changes on the T starting Monday. The Orange, Red, and Blue lines will all run on Saturday schedules during the week. The changes come after a transit inspector's report found the T doesn't have enough staff for its control center. Reducing the number of trains will help the MBTA spread out their dispatchers' schedules, the agency said. On average, commuters will have to wait an extra five minutes for their trains. "I'm sure their hand was forced a little bit to some extent. That's what I would imagine anyway, and I hope you can...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

FAA orders ground stop at Logan Airport, forcing delays

BOSTON – There have been a large number of cancellations and delays at Logan Airport because of stormy weather along the East Coast. The FAA ordered a ground stop at the airport Thursday evening. The tarmac looked like the Southeast Expressway during rush hour. Bill Beard was on one of those planes. He had flown in from Savannah with tickets to Thursday night's Celtics NBA Finals game, and the clock was ticking as he waited."The tickets for Game 6 were very expensive, we ultimately found a couple that were relatively affordable… we pulled the trigger on that a couple of nights...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Retiring owners plan to sell Massachusetts-based Marathon Sports

BOSTON — Popular running stores in the Boston area and in two other New England states will soon have a new owner. Marathon Sports is being sold to Fleet Feet in a deal that's expected to close in July, the businesses announced. The sale will coincide with the retirements of current Marathon Sports owners Colin and Penny Peddie.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WCVB

Second-annual Juneteenth celebration held in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood

BOSTON — The second-annual, community-wide Juneteenth celebration in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood was held on Saturday, one day before the official federal holiday. Music and dancing filled Martini Memorial Shell Park for "Juneteenth Joy: Focus on Freedom." Booths were also set up in the park to help educate people about the Juneteenth holiday.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorms in Maine

Severe thunderstorm warnings were declared in parts of New England Friday afternoon, but they have since expired. See active weather alerts for your area here. Heat and humidity have been served to New England Friday courtesy of a busy Southwest wind with gusts to 35 mph, impacting play at the U.S. Open.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Severe thunderstorm risk Friday afternoon, followed by cool weekend

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer BOSTON - June is often looked at as one of our "better" weather months here in New England. This, of course, is very subjective. Last year at this time, Boston had already hit 90 degrees five times in June and seven times overall (twice in May). Fast forward to this year and Boston is still waiting on its first 90 degree day. Not to mention, we haven't had many real muggy or humid days yet either. This June has felt a lot like June 2020. We didn't...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Sand sculpting competition kicks off at Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. - The annual Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic is back in New Hampshire this weekend.Two hundred tons of sand were brought in, and the artists got right to work on Thursday.There are cash prizes for the top creations, with first place getting $6,000. There's also a people's choice award. The vote is Saturday afternoon. The sculptures will be on display through June 26th. Click here for a full schedule of events.
HAMPTON, NH
Boston Globe

Vote: Where’s the best place to get ice cream in Massachusetts?

Tell us your favorite shop and what to order. With summer almost officially here, it’s time to think about some serious things like ice cream. We know that Bostonians are experts at naming their favorite flavors, toppings, and the ultimate question: What’s the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts?
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police investigating stabbing in Mattapan

BOSTON — Police are investigating a stabbing in Mattapan Sunday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Boston Police Department said the stabbing was reported at 35 Colorado St. around 2:34 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening, according to police. This...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Inaugural Juneteenth parade planned for Boston on Sunday

BOSTON — A number of Juneteenth events are planned for the weekend across the Greater Boston area. Hyde Park's second annual community wide Juneteenth Celebration is planned for Saturday from 10:55 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event will feature a 65-minute ceremonial celebration beginning with a Color Guard by...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA reducing Red, Orange, Blue Line service starting Monday

BOSTON - The MBTA says it will start running fewer trains on the Red, Orange and Blue lines, starting Monday.Riders will have to wait about an extra five minutes for a train as the lines will now "mirror typical Saturday schedules for the subway" on weekdays through the summer, the T said in an announcement Friday afternoon. There are no changes to any service on the Green Line.The MBTA says its doing this because it doesn't have enough dispatchers, a problem that federal inspectors flagged earlier this week."With a limited number of dispatchers, these new timetables allow the MBTA to schedule dispatchers in compliance with Federal Transit Administration directives, and continue delivering service in a safe and reliable manner," the T said in a statement.The agency said it will increase service if conditions change or it's able to add staff "The MBTA is exploring multiple options to add capacity at the Control Center, including an aggressive recruitment campaign, offering bonuses, and potentially hiring back former dispatchers," the T said.There will be one exception to the revised summer schedule. There will be regular weekday service for the 4th of July in the afternoon and evening.
BOSTON, MA
