INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after a shooting near Broad Ripple early Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. It happened just before 1 a.m. near the AYR Apartments on 6155 N. Rural Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with consistent gunshot wounds. He was taken to Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO