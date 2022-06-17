ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Former IU star Will Sheehey wins NBA championship ring with Warriors as video coordinator

By Dustin Dopirak, The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 2 days ago

A face familiar to Indiana fans crept into the corner of a celebration shot on the ABC broadcast following the Golden State Warriors' Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics to claim the NBA title.

Will Sheehey, a 1,000-point scorer with the Hoosiers and the gritty sixth man on the Indiana's back-to-back Sweet 16 teams in 2011-12 and 2012-13, was on the floor of Boston's TD Garden as one of the Warriors' assistant video coordinators. He gets a championship ring in his first season on an NBA coaching staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UspEh_0gDnBxsh00

After finishing his career at IU in 2014, Sheehey spent six years playing professionally in five different countries —the United States, Montenegro, Greece, France and most recently Portugal. He averaged double figures in each of his final three seasons with FC Porto in Portugal and was briefly on a team with former Indiana teammate Jordan Hulls in Germany, but didn't actually get to play because of a groin injury. He retired in 2020 and got a job in software service, but was hired in late September by the Warriors.

Follow Herald-Times IU Insider Dustin Dopirak on Twitter at @DustinDopirak or email him at DDopirak@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Former IU star Will Sheehey wins NBA championship ring with Warriors as video coordinator

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Message For Steph Curry After Fourth NBA Title

On Thursday night, Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry lead the team with 34 points in a 103-90 victory over the Boston Celtics. His standout performance helped lead the team to their fourth NBA title in the past eights years. After leading the Warriors to the title, Curry was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time.
NBA
The Spun

Steve Kerr's 'Hungover' Comment Is Going Viral: Fans React

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr continues to build his legend. Not only with his hardware, but his hilarious interview soundbites. After Golden State captured its fourth NBA title in eight years, Kerr was met by Bay Area press when the team touched down in San Francisco. And when asked about the Warriors celebrations, Kerr kept it a buck.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Bloomington, IN
City
Boston, MA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
Bloomington, IN
Sports
City
Boston, IN
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
State
Indiana State
Boston, MA
Basketball
Bloomington, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
lakersnation.com

Shaquille O’Neal States His Lakers’ Superiority Over Michael Jordan’s Bulls & Current Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers have put together some of the best teams in NBA history, one of which won a three-peat two decades ago. Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant led the Lakers to three consecutive championships between 2000-2002, recording the franchise’s first three-peat of the Los Angeles era. Although the two superstars had loud feuds during their time as teammates, O’Neal has long been emphasizing the greatness of his partnership with Bryant — and the early 2000s Purple and Gold teams in general.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Sheehey
Person
Jordan Hulls
The Spun

Look: Draymond Green Fires Back At Ja Morant

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a new NBA Twitter feud on our hands. This time, it features none other than Draymond Green and rising star Ja Morant. This all began when, on Mar. 28, Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson used the popular Warriors' slogan, "Strength in Numbers," after beating Golden State.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship Ring#The Warriors#Abc#The Boston Celtics#Hoosiers#Herald Times Iu#Dustindopirak
The Spun

Look: Draymond Green's Tweet About Game 7 Is Going Viral

The Golden State Warriors captured their fourth championship in eight years Thursday night, ending the NBA Finals with a Game 6 victory over the Boston Celtics. Had the Warriors fallen short at TD Garden, the 3-3 series would have returned to California for a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday night. Instead, they're celebrating another title over the weekend.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Portugal
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy