A face familiar to Indiana fans crept into the corner of a celebration shot on the ABC broadcast following the Golden State Warriors' Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics to claim the NBA title.

Will Sheehey, a 1,000-point scorer with the Hoosiers and the gritty sixth man on the Indiana's back-to-back Sweet 16 teams in 2011-12 and 2012-13, was on the floor of Boston's TD Garden as one of the Warriors' assistant video coordinators. He gets a championship ring in his first season on an NBA coaching staff.

After finishing his career at IU in 2014, Sheehey spent six years playing professionally in five different countries —the United States, Montenegro, Greece, France and most recently Portugal. He averaged double figures in each of his final three seasons with FC Porto in Portugal and was briefly on a team with former Indiana teammate Jordan Hulls in Germany, but didn't actually get to play because of a groin injury. He retired in 2020 and got a job in software service, but was hired in late September by the Warriors.

Follow Herald-Times IU Insider Dustin Dopirak on Twitter at @DustinDopirak or email him at DDopirak@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Former IU star Will Sheehey wins NBA championship ring with Warriors as video coordinator