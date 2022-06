WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just before 3:00 am this morning, police officers were walking downtown when they heard gunshots from the area of Princess Street and Water Street. As they ran in the direction of the gunfire, they encountered a 21-year-old female victim who had been standing on the curb and was shot by a female in a vehicle driving by.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO