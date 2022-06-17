ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm, Muggy Weekend Weather Ahead

By Alan Crone
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AetTX_0gDnBLmR00

Hot and muggy weather continues, but some pop-up storms are possible this weekend.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DQPAu_0gDnBLmR00

The mid-level ridge of high pressure will be near us again this weekend, but a weak easterly wave will sneak under the ridge providing a few isolated or pop-up storm chances for a few spots. We could see one or two storms this afternoon along the OK-Arkansas state line region, a few more widely spaced over the area Saturday, and a couple west of us Sunday. Temps will remain well above seasonal averages with mid 90s today, and lower to mid-90s this weekend. Wind speeds will remain lighter compared to earlier this week, and mostly from the southeast near 10 to 15 mph today through the weekend. Slightly higher gusts will be likely on open waters of area lakes this weekend. The ridge is expected to strengthen early next week with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 90s before flattening and migrating slightly south Thursday. A few scattered storms will be possible Thursday and Friday of next week with a minor reduction in temps, but still mostly in the lower 90s.

Heat index values today and through the weekend will remain above 100 but may stay just below the 105 threshold needed for heat advisories. Regardless, heat stress remains problematic and can easily cause health issues. Remain aware and stay hydrated through the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LlZZb_0gDnBLmR00

Thanks for reading the abbreviated Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV

If you’re into podcasts, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas gas prices follow crude prices in recent drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – After several heady days, gas prices have begun dropping in Arkansas, and the nation, after crude oil prices began dropping in the past week. The gas price average in Arkansas is $4.53 for June 17, down from yesterday’s $4.54. That marks a fall from what had been a steady climb in […]
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muggy#Heat Index#Wind Speeds#Heat Stress#Temps
KWCH.com

10-foot long alligator found Oklahoma lake euthanized

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Did you know Oklahoma had alligators? The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation caught one last month in Lake Claremore. The animal was euthanized because it was a threat to the public and trapping it wasn’t an option. On Friday, the ODWC shared a photo with...
OKLAHOMA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Juneteenth an official federal holiday, starting Monday

The Juneteenth National Independence Day becomes an official federal and state holiday on Monday. Government offices and financial institutions will be closed. There will be no regular mail delivery. Under the Juneteenth act, June 19 will be a “date specific” holiday with New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Ebony Mitchell wins 2022 Miss Arkansas crown

Miss Dogwood Ebony Mitchell won the title of Miss Arkansas 2022 Saturday night at the 84th Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant. The pageant took place at the Robinson Center in Little Rock in front of a crowd of nearly 2,000. Mitchell won a $30,000 scholarship provided by the Ted and Shannon...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KATV

A parade of storms ahead for Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An active weather pattern is shaping up for Arkansas this week. Occasional disturbances will ride the upper level winds through our state bringing periods of rain and thunderstorms. Some of them could be strong and a few favored areas will see heavy rain. The question...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Turtles taking to the streets; don’t box them in

LITTLE ROCK — Turtles are on the move all over Arkansas, and many can be found alongside roads in rural and suburban areas thanks to a wet, relatively cool spring that created excellent foraging areas in ditches and grassy areas beside the hustle of daily traffic. Many turtles are finishing up their annual breeding and egg-laying cycles, which also puts them on the move.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Harrison woman crowned Miss Arkansas; MH woman named runner-up

A Harrison woman was crowned Miss Arkansas on Saturday, and a Mountain Home woman received the next highest honor. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, 25-year-old Ebony Mitchell received the crown from outgoing Miss Arkansas Whitney Williams at the Robinson Center in Little Rock, and 26-year-old Sydney Wendfeldt was the first runner-up.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

$863K awarded during Arkansas Rural Development Summit

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s (AEDC) Rural Services Division recently awarded grants totaling $863,010 to 37 Arkansas cities and counties through two grant programs, and a number of area cities were included in the awards.The grants were presented to recipients during the Arkansas Rural Development Summit, held May 12 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

“Good karma” pays off for Arkansas lottery winner

LAKEVIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A Baxter County man says he plans to retire early after winning $1 million. A Lakeview man, who wishes to remain anonymous, collected his prize Wednesday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock. The man’s wife purchased the winning ticket from Michael Gas...
LAKEVIEW, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Two new troopers receive South Arkansas assignments

Twenty-one Arkansas State Police Recruits received their trooper commissions this week during a graduation ceremony in the rotunda of the State Capitol. Two of the new troopers have been assigned to South Arkansas counties. Shabby Moore, 25, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop F, Union County. He is...
UNION COUNTY, AR
THV11

Arkansas hospitals seeing loss of revenue due to inflation

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Inflation remains a top concern for everyone as prices continue to skyrocket and now, this economic crisis is taking a toll on Arkansas hospitals. Right after hospitals began to finally catch a break from two years of COVID patients, they're now facing a brand new set of issues.
ARKANSAS STATE
advancemonticellonian.com

The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission kicks off Juneteenth federal holiday with a commemoration at Arkansas State Capitol

The mission of the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, a division of the Arkansas Department of Education, is to promote and preserve the life and legacy of Dr. King in our state; and to promote the principles of nonviolence and equality among all citizens.  Our community outreach projects are designed to promote education, an appreciation for history, and to encourage youth to engage in positive leadership development and roles within their communities.
ARKANSAS STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy