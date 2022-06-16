ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla CEO reveals presidential leanings as crash numbers revealed

By Asher Price
Axios Austin
Axios Austin
 3 days ago

Elon Musk is on the hot seat again over the performance of his Austin-based car company.

Driving the news: Tesla vehicles using the Autopilot function were involved in 273 crashes over roughly the last year, per data the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released Wednesday.

Why it matters: Tesla has made up nearly 70% of the 392 car crashes involving vehicles using advanced driver assistance systems that have occurred since last June.

Yes, but: About 830,000 Tesla cars in the U.S. are equipped with Autopilot or the company's other driver-assistance technologies.

Be smart: Advanced driver assistance systems help cars steer, stay in their lane and brake in emergencies.

State of play: Last August, the NHTSA opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot function after a series of crashes.

What they're saying: Tesla did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

Other Musk news: The tycoon said Wednesday on Twitter that he was leaning toward supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024.

  • DeSantis, a Republican, has not said whether he will run.
  • Musk also revealed he had voted for Republican Mayra Flores in her South Texas congressional seat victory on Tuesday — "First time I ever voted Republican," he tweeted.

Our thought bubble: Gov. Greg Abbott, who has posted buddy-buddy pictures with Musk and just possibly has his own designs on a 2024 presidential run, may be feeling a little forgotten.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Axios Austin

Axios Austin

Austin, TX
81
Followers
159
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Austin, anchored by Nicole Cobler and Asher Price, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/austin

