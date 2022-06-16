The price of Austin avocados continues to rise

Checking in with our avocado price-tracker : In January, small avocados went for 91 cents apiece at H-E-B; a year before that, it was 52 cents.

At H-E-B this week, avocados cost $1.08 each .

Why it matters: Getting that avocado home and cutting it open only to find bruising is a more expensive disappointment than ever.

🏆 Pro tip: We like to buy our avocados hard, store them in the fridge and take them out about a day before we want to eat them.

Between the lines: The price hikes are chiefly due to supply issues.