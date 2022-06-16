ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The price of Austin avocados continues to rise

By Asher Price
 3 days ago

Checking in with our avocado price-tracker : In January, small avocados went for 91 cents apiece at H-E-B; a year before that, it was 52 cents.

  • At H-E-B this week, avocados cost $1.08 each .

Why it matters: Getting that avocado home and cutting it open only to find bruising is a more expensive disappointment than ever.

🏆 Pro tip: We like to buy our avocados hard, store them in the fridge and take them out about a day before we want to eat them.

Between the lines: The price hikes are chiefly due to supply issues.

  • "​​The stage was set previously with the Texas border inspections back in April and already-tightening supplies from Mexico," Melissa Reeves, national retail manager for the USDA, tells Axios.
  • "Consumer demand seems to be steady at retail as avocados have become more of a staple in homes," she says.

Axios Austin, anchored by Nicole Cobler and Asher Price, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/austin

