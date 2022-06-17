39-year-old Otis Dewayne Nelson dead after a single-vehicle crash on South Side (San Antonio, TX) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 39-year-old Otis Dewayne Nelson as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision Wednesday on the city’s South Side. The fatal single-vehicle accident took place a little before 6:40 a.m. on South Zarzamora Street near Hunters Pond, which is south of Loop 410 [...]

