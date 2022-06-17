ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

What to Watch Friday: Amber Heard interview on ‘Dateline,’ Watergate special on CBS

By Brooke Cain
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 2 days ago

Dateline (8 p.m., NBC) - We get more of the Amber Heard interview with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie — her first interview since the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp . Parts of the Heard interview has aired on “Today.” You can also stream this on Peacock.

Soul of a Nation Presents: Sound of Freedom — A Juneteenth Celebration (8 p.m., ABC) - This special celebrates Juneteenth with live performances and conversations with some of music’s biggest stars, including Ciara, Patti LaBelle, Jon Batiste, Marvin Sapp, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Jimmie Allen hosts.

Watergate: High Crimes in the White House (9 p.m., CBS) - This CBS News special looks at the crimes and cover-up that led to President Richard Nixon’s resignation, including insight from journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, FBI investigator Angelo Lano and former prosecutor Richard Ben-Veniste.

We Feed People (9 p.m., National Geographic Channel) - In this documentary, renowned chef and humanitarian José Andrés works to help communities dealing with disaster by providing healthy food to those affected through his nonprofit, World Central Kitchen.

The Old Man (Hulu) - In this two-episode series premiere, Dan Chase absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past. It stars (wow): Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Hulu) - In this new movie, two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson embodies the candor and apprehension of retired teacher Nancy Stokes, and newcomer Daryl McCormack personifies the charisma and compassion of sex worker Leo Grande. As Nancy embarks on a post-marital sexual awakening and Leo draws on his skills and charm, together they find a surprising human connection.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'FBI: Most Wanted' Star Leaves Series

FBI: Most Wanted is losing one of its stars ahead of its fourth season. While the show has already lost lead actor Julian McMahon during its third season, with Dylan McDermott taking his spot, Miguel Gomez has also decided to leave the team. Gomez played Special Agent Ivan Ortiz and...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Brenneman
Person
Ciara
Person
Marvin Sapp
Person
José Andrés
Person
Bob Woodward
Person
John Lithgow
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Patti Labelle
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Carl Bernstein
SFGate

Drew Barrymore, Tamron Hall, Scott Evans Among Presenters for Daytime Emmy Awards (TV News Roundup)

Hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner from Entertainment Tonight, the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will also see many other notable personalities present, including: Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales from “The Talk”; Deborah Norville from “Inside Edition”; Deidre Hall and James Reynolds from “Beyond Salem”; Krista Allen, Lawrence Saint-Victor and Tanner Novlan from “The Bold and the Beautiful”; Tanisha Harper, Cameron Mathison and Laura Wright from “General Hospital”; Galen Gering and Camila Banus from “Days of our Lives”; and Sean Dominic, Christian Le Blanc and Tracey Bregman from “The Young and the Restless.” In addition, Suzanne Rogers will present the lifetime achievement award to John Aniston during the ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Watergate at 50: A viewers guide to remembering the scandal

Watergate is having another made-for-TV moment, in concert with the 50th anniversary of the original break-in that ultimately led to Richard Nixon's resignation. Combine that with a new round of televised hearings about alleged White House corruption, and everything old really does seem new again.
U.S. POLITICS
tvinsider.com

Watergate Anniversary, Starry Streaming Movies, Amber Is Heard on ‘Dateline’

On the 50th anniversary of the infamous Watergate break-in, CBS airs a two-hour news retrospective, the History Channel repeats its six-hour deep dive from 2018, and Netflix remembers whistleblower Martha Mitchell, the recent subject of the Starz docudrama Gaslit. New streaming movies showcase star turns by Emma Thompson, Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening and Chris Hemsworth. Dateline NBC airs Savannah Guthrie’s interview with Amber Heard, which the network has been promoting all week.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Watergate#Jimmy Jam And Terry Lewis#Dateline#Nbc News#Abc#Cbs News#Fbi#National Geographic#Cia#Chase
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Entertainment Tonight’ Anchors Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner to Host This Year’s Daytime Emmys

Click here to read the full article. The Daytime Emmys will feature new hosts this year, but the ceremony is still keeping it inside the CBS universe. “Entertainment Tonight” anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner have been tapped to host the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. They take over for “The Talk” panelist Sheryl Underwood has previously hosted the show the most in recent years — either by herself, with her “Talk” co-stars, or with Mario Lopez. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences jointly announced the hosts on Monday morning with CBS. Turner (who also hosts...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Jennifer Esposito Leave the Show After One Season?

Just like during this season of “NCIS,” season 14 of the CBS show saw some significant cast turnover. Early in the season, following the departure of fan-favorite character Tony DiNozzo, fans were introduced to former undercover “NCIS” agent Nick Torres. When he first joined “NCIS,” we thought he would be the sole agent making up the team’s missing fourth person. However, in a surprising turn, “NCIS” Agent Gibbs gained two new team members, the other being Jennifer Esposito’s Alexandra Quinn.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Remembers Ray Liotta

Members of Hollywood and movie-lovers alike are shocked by the tragic and unexpected news of the passing of Goodfellas and Field of Dreams star Ray Liotta. A major player in the film industry for decades now, Liotta has become a fixture in the business. Starring in some of the most iconic and memorable roles over the years. Shortly after the sad news became known on Thursday morning, May 26, classic television star Maureen McCormick expressed her sadness over Ray Liotta’s.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

‘Accused’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Crime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Want This Guest Star to Become a Series Regular

Law & Order: SVU fans are very vocal about who they do and do not like in the popular NBC TV drama series. And, this also means that SVU fans are quick to share their thoughts on some of the many fun and famous guest stars appearing in the series over the years. Most recently, however, is one guest star that some fans hope will become a regular in the show’s upcoming seasons.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Elizabeth Mitchell Explains Why Mariska Hargitay Is ‘The Best Lead’

Actress Elizabeth Mitchell has long been a familiar face in the primetime television drama scene. Currently, Mitchell is appearing in the CBS procedural series FBI: International. In this role, Mitchell is portraying Angela Cassidy, the mysterious and estranged mother of Luke Kleintank’s Scott Forrester. However, before this, Mitchell had a couple of turns on another Dick Wolf television drama hit, Law & Order: SVU. And, the longtime actress discussed her time with the popular Dick Wolf-led franchise series installment recently during a discussion with Looper. Remembering her time with Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay while on the set.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What Was the Show’s Final TV Movie?

After “Gunsmoke” spent decades on the air as one of the world’s most iconic classic TV westerns, it was not easy for its writers to end the show. However, when it came time to leave Dodge City in the rearview mirror, the show decided to say goodbye with a TV movie. As a result, fans got the TV movie Gunsmoke: One Man’s Justice.
TV & VIDEOS
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
4K+
Followers
505
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy