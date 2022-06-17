What to Watch Friday: Amber Heard interview on ‘Dateline,’ Watergate special on CBS

Dateline (8 p.m., NBC) - We get more of the Amber Heard interview with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie — her first interview since the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp . Parts of the Heard interview has aired on “Today.” You can also stream this on Peacock.

Soul of a Nation Presents: Sound of Freedom — A Juneteenth Celebration (8 p.m., ABC) - This special celebrates Juneteenth with live performances and conversations with some of music’s biggest stars, including Ciara, Patti LaBelle, Jon Batiste, Marvin Sapp, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Jimmie Allen hosts.

Watergate: High Crimes in the White House (9 p.m., CBS) - This CBS News special looks at the crimes and cover-up that led to President Richard Nixon’s resignation, including insight from journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, FBI investigator Angelo Lano and former prosecutor Richard Ben-Veniste.

We Feed People (9 p.m., National Geographic Channel) - In this documentary, renowned chef and humanitarian José Andrés works to help communities dealing with disaster by providing healthy food to those affected through his nonprofit, World Central Kitchen.

The Old Man (Hulu) - In this two-episode series premiere, Dan Chase absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past. It stars (wow): Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Hulu) - In this new movie, two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson embodies the candor and apprehension of retired teacher Nancy Stokes, and newcomer Daryl McCormack personifies the charisma and compassion of sex worker Leo Grande. As Nancy embarks on a post-marital sexual awakening and Leo draws on his skills and charm, together they find a surprising human connection.

